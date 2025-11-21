hip-hop-legend-sentenced-to-prison-on-conspiracy-charges.

A beloved hip-hop artist has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted on conspiracy and illegal foreign lobbying charges.

Fugees member Pras Michél was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday, followed by three years of probation. He was convicted in April 2023 on 10 counts, which included violating campaign finance laws during Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and illegally lobbying the Trump administration in 2017. According to Billboard, the hip-hop legend had been facing up to 22 years in prison.

Hip-hop star Pras Michél in 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Throughout his career, Pras has broken barriers,” the star’s rep told Variety. “This is not the end of his story. He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.”

Pras Michél’s Legal Issues Began in 2019

Michél was charged in 2019 and went to trial four years later. The three-week trial included testimony from Leonardo DiCaprio for the prosecution. In October, Michél was ordered to forfeit over $64 million after being found guilty of running a foreign influence campaign to halt a U.S. investigation into Malaysian financier Jho Low.

The hip-hop star attempted to get a retrial, claiming his former lawyer, David Kenner, used artificial intelligence for his closing arguments. Kenner, known for representing Suge Knight in his 2015 murder case, pleaded guilty in early 2024 to misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was sentenced to one year of probation for mishandling discovery materials in Michél’s case.

“I’m going to fight, and I’m going to appeal, but there’s a possibility that I’m going in while I’m fighting,” Michél told Variety about his legal troubles in 2024. “It’s just the reality.”

Meanwhile, Michel’s attorneys will now launch an appeal of his sentence and convictions. These appeals can take months or years and rarely succeed.

Michel is scheduled to turn himself in to the authorities on January 27.

The Fugees, composed of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Michel, rose to fame in the 1990s. They scored hits like “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not,” and “Fu-Gee-La.” After disbanding in 1998, the trio pursued successful solo careers. They largely remained apart until recent years, when they attempted several reunion tours.