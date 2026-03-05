Hip-Hop Artist Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison After Killing Man in Hit-and-Run Accident

Hip-hop artist Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he killed a college student in a hit-and-run accident while in the UK last year.

According to Deadline, Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty to causing Tabin Tamang’s death. He also pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving before the October 2025 car accident.

The hip-hop artist reportedly had consumed alcohol before getting in the vehicle. He then collided with 20-year-old Nepal student Tamang, who was crossing the street. Ghetta was going 60 mph on a residential road in East London. Following the accident, Ghetts took off. He was arrested the next day.

Unfortunately, Tamang died two days after the accident. BBC reports that prosecutor Philip McGhee stated that the college student was “catapulted into theair before crashing down in the roadway” after Ghetts hit him.

“He sustained catastrophic injuries,” McGhee stated.

Tamang’s family further shared in a statement, “We speak today with hearts broken beyond repair. Our only child, a precious soul, has been taken from us far too soon. Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son’s future and ours with it… We can never forgive him for what he has done.”

Ghetts stated he felt “extreme regret, shame, and remorse” for his actions. “This may be the only chance that I get to apologise,” he said. “It was truly an unintentional act on my part, and I am so sincerely sorry for the suffering and emotional distress that I have caused.”

Along with being sentenced to prison, Ghetts has lost all driving privileges for 17 years.

Ghetts’ ‘Superacell’ is Returning For Season 2 Despite His Prison Sentence

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that while Ghetts is heading to prison, his hit Netflix series Supacell will get a second season.

Although it confirmed that the show’s second season is on the way, Netflix is being “tight-lipped” about the production amid Ghetts’ legal woes. The streaming giant has notably refused to share any further details about how Ghetts’ prison sentence will impact the show’s production.

Per IMDb, Supacell follows a group of seemingly ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers.

Ghetts plays the villain, Craig, aka “Krazy,” in the series

Starring in the film alongside Ghetts are Nadine Mills, Tosin Cole, Josh Tedeku, and Adelayo Adedayo.