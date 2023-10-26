Hilary Duff Celebrates Her Daughter Banks’ 5th Birthday With Adorable Post On Instagram

The mom of three recently shared an adorable birthday post for her daughter and “queen,” Banks.

On Wednesday, October 26, Duff took to Instagram to share a heartfelt carousel post for her daughter’s 5th birthday.

In the snaps, Banks is seen eating ice cream, dressing up in a poofy pink princess dress, coloring on herself with crayons, and posing in front of picturesque hills during golden hour. The How I Met Your Father actress summed up exactly how she felt about her daughter’s big day in the caption.

“Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family! 5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more!” Duff commented.

She continued, “You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!! Gosh I love you so much! To the best big and little sister there ever was!”

“Happy 5 my little cherry bomb ! I sure hope the next 5 go by a little slower, all the cuddles, tickles, Taylor Swift, brain teasers, treats and trampoline bounces 4life my queen,” the star finished.

As reported by People, the actress shares her two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, with husband Matthew Koma. She is also a mother to son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

They’re All Grown Up!

Hilary Duff’s daughter isn’t the only child of a celebrity to recently celebrate their birthday!

On October 23rd, Reese took to Instagram to celebrate her son Deacon’s 20th birthday. She shared a heartfelt message alongside adorable throwback and current pictures.

In the post, she wrote, “HUGE Birthday wishes to my boy @deaconphillipe!! 🎂 🎈 ☀️Actually not a boy, he is a 20 yr old man today ! 🥰 Deacon, you are such a ray of sunshine, love and positivity in this world. Keep shining that wonderful light on us all! I 💗you !”

Earlier this month, Neil Patrick Harris’ twins, Harper and Gideon, also celebrated their 13th birthdays. The actor celebrated the occasion by sharing a snap of the twins on Instagram.