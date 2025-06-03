High School Track Star Stripped Of State Title After Post-Race Celebration

California high school sophomore Clara Adams crossed the finish line, winning the 400-meter State competition. However, a celebration involving her dad and a fire extinguisher stripped her of her championship title, with Adamas feeling “robbed.”

Videos by Suggest

According to The Mercury News, the incident occurred during the night of Saturday, May 31. During the state high school championships, Adams, a North Salinas High sophomore, won the 400-meter competition and proceeded to celebrate with her father.

While stepping away from the track, Adams received a fire extinguisher from her father, David. Then, she blasted her shoes with the extinguisher’s retardant spray.

“I told Clara, ‘You’re on fire,'” David told the outlet. “She did not do it in front of her opponents. She wasn’t disrespecting anyone.”

However, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) disagreed. Shortly after the extravagant celebration, the CIF disqualified Adams and took away her state title, labeling her celebration an “unsportsmanlike act.” Instead, St. Mary’s Academy senior Madison Mosby received the gold medal.

Things, however, became worse for the North Salinas High sophomore. Adams received the news right before she was to compete in the 200-meter competition.

However, since she was disqualified over an unsportsmanlike act, she was disqualified from the state competition entirely. This prevented her from running the 200 meters, a competition where she was a favorite to win.

“I don’t know what’s going through my mind right now,” Adams said later Saturday night. “I’m disappointed and I feel robbed. I am in shock. They (officials) yelled at me and told me, ‘We’re not letting you on the podium.’ They took my moment away from me.”

Empty Handed

Meanwhile, Adams’ father, who is also her sprint coach, protested the decision. According to him, the disqualification was “racially motivated.” Additionally, he said that the celebration took place long after his daughter’s opponents were gone.

Aligning with the sentiment, North Salinas head track coach Alan Green called the incident a “very unfortunate event. “

“We are all heartbroken,” Green said. “Clara ran an incredible 400 race and is the fastest 400-meter girl in the state.”

Reportedly, Clara Adams looked forward to matching Calvin Harrison’s achievement of winning the 200 and 400-meter competitions. She even wore the North Salins uniform used 32 years ago, when the achievement was accomplished. However, the CIF’s decision was upheld, and the dream became unobtainable.

“She was trying to have some fun at the finish line after the 400,” Green added. “It was interpreted as unsportsmanlike. What an incredible season and run. It’s unfortunate.”

The whole incident even caught the attention of U.S. Olympic gold medalist Maurice Green. The superstar athlete was the one who made the fire extinguisher celebration famous, and was left flabbergasted after hearing about Adams’ disqualification.

“If it was away from everyone and not interfering with anyone, I would say reinstate her,” Maurice told KSBW.

According to the outlet, no other instances of disqualification for unsportsmanlike conduct were recorded in the last 20 years.