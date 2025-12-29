High-Profile Boxer Involved in Fatal Crash That Left 2 Dead — Just Days After Huge Netflix Fight (Updated)

Update, 5:17 p.m. ET: The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has released the named of the two men who died in Monday’s crash. They are Kevin “Latif” Ayodele and Sina Ghami, two longtime associates of boxer Anthony Joshua, who was a passenger in the crash.

TMZ identifies Ayodele as Joshua’s longtime rehabilitation coach and Ghami as Joshua’s personal trainer.

Original Story, 3:16 p.m. ET: One of the biggest boxers in the world is recovering after being involved in a serious car crash that killed two others while visiting Nigeria.

Anthony Joshua, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight champion, was a passenger in an SUV that hit a parked truck in Makun, Ogun State. Footage from the crash scene posted by Channels Television and other local outlets showed the athlete in visible pain as onlookers removed him from the wreckage.

The accident comes on the heels of the British boxer defeating Jake Paul via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 19 in what was a huge spectacle fight broadcast via Netflix.

British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrates after defeating US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (off frame) in a non‑title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP / Getty Images)

Police confirmed details of the accident via an X statement, while also telling ESPN that a blown tire on the SUV is the current believed cause of the crash.

“The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident today, Monday, December 29, 2025, at about 11:00 am, in Makun, Ogun State,” the statement read. “The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, just before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound axis. The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention.

“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene,” police wrote in the public statement. “The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun State Police Command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.”

Shattered glasses is seen at the accident site on December 29, 2025 in Sagamu, Nigeria. Nigerian authorities have confirmed that British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash that killed two others on an expressway in Nigeria’s Ogun State on Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Joshua, who has family ties to the region, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Photo by Temiloluwa Johnson/Getty Images)

Police have not released he identities of the deceased individuals involved in the crash. Joshua was said to be vacation with family at the time; his family is Nigerian and he spent time in the country while growing up.