HGTV Star Christina Haack Recalls ‘First Red Flag’ Of Her Third Husband Josh Hall

Weeks after her divorce from Josh Hall was finalized, HGTV star Christina Haack recalls her third husband’s “first red flag.”

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Haack revealed she didn’t immediately say yes when Hall asked her to marry him. The ex-couple started dating in mid-2021.

“The first time he proposed, I said no,” she said. “And he threw the ring in the pool. That was probably red flag number one.”

Christina Haack further revealed that Josh Hall had decorated the pool terrace of her former home in Dana Point, California, to propose to her. However, the HGTV star had her doubts, stating the timing was off.

“We weren’t getting along super great even then, off and on,” she pointed out. “When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn’t quite ready, and so I just said, ‘This is not the right time.’ I don’t remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw [the ring] in the pool.”

A rep of Hall told PEOPLE that the realtor “has no clue” what Haack was talking about.

Despite her doubts, Haack and Hall got engaged in September 2021 and had a secret wedding a month later. They went public with their marriage in April 2022. The marriage fell apart in mid-2024, with Hall filing for divorce after three years of marriage.

Christina Haack Says She Learned A Lot From Her Marriage to Josh Hall

Despite the outcome, Christina Haack said she learned a lot from her marriage to Josh Hall.

“The quick courting and all those things, that’s sort of what I was used to, and it didn’t even feel right then,” she explained. “I learned to protect myself, my children, my finances, and I also truly, I don’t think until this divorce, I learned how much I appreciate peace, freedom, quiet, chill.”

Since her split from Hall, Haack has been taking Chris Larocca. Although things are going well between them, the Flip Off star said she and Larocca aren’t discussing marriage. They’re not even discussing getting engaged.

“We’re taking things slow,” she added. “I promise.”