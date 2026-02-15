hgtv-host-caught-using-n-word-in-leaked-footage

HGTV has pulled the plug on the hit show Rehab Addict after its host, Nicole Curtis, was caught on camera using the n-word.

In unaired footage obtained by RadarOnline, Curtis was seen working on a renovation when she declared, “Why It’s the last one. Oh, fart n—-.”

Immediately realizing what she just said, the HGTV host then stated, “What the f— is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F— my life.”

The production team was also heard laughing at Curtis in the background.

In a statement on Page Six, HGTV confirmed that it has fired Curtis. It also removed Rehab Addicts from all the network’s platforms.

“Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, it does not align with value of HGTV,” the statement reads. “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Rehab Addict first aired on HGTV in 2010 and ran for nine seasons. The series followed Curtis as she restored historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis.

The Now Former HGTV Host Speaks Out

Following her firing, Curtis expressed regret for her actions in an interview with TMZ.

“I want to be clear,” she said. “The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

Curtis then shared that she was grateful for the 15-year journey that she had with HGTV.

“It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career,” she pointed out. “My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

Curis also posted on Instagram, noting that the video was from four years ago.

“I make no excuse for this. I am not [a] victim,” she stated. “Nothing I say or do will take that moment 4 years ago away. I know it was wrong. This will never happen again.”

Curtis further noted that she’s not addressing the incident because she was “caught,” but because she is not ok with what she said. “I am and have been submerged in the African American community my entire adult life. I’m a mom of two children, I chose to live and work in the inner cities of many major cities, but most famously Minneapolis and Detroit.”

Curtis then confirmed that she hears that word daily. She pointed out that she hears it mainly from those who surround her and from the music she listens to.

Regarding why the word “easily” came out, Curis said she is known for putting words together. “The most famous ‘son of s beehive digger’ which took the place of SOB when I became a mommy and could not swear on TV,” she added. “[In] recent years, I’ve added fart digger, fart knocker.”