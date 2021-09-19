Hershey’s Unveils New Spooky Candy For Halloween 2021

Oh my gourd! Halloween is right around the corner, and this means it’s time to prep the candy bowl with everyone’s favorite spooky treats from Hershey’s. But before you limit yourself to the spooktacular classics, keep an eye out for some exciting new treats.

You’ll find all treats and no tricks in Hershey’s new lineup of ghoulish sweets for Halloween 2021. The Pennsylvania candy company is transforming some of its classic candies with innovative flavors. There’s no need to worry, though—favorites like Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins and ghosts are still on hand for you to pick up this Halloween.

Some of the new frightful twists to Hershey’s classics, include neon-green creme Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Kisses dripping ruby red strawberry-flavored creme. Plus, you’ll find fang-tastic shapes amongst Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bites for the ultimate Halloween selfie.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the goodies that may fill your trick-or-treat bag this year from Hershey‘s.

Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups are a wickedly good spin on the iconic milk chocolate and peanut butter classic. To celebrate Halloween, enjoy a layer of franken-green creme on the bottom half.

Kit Kat Witch’s Brew

Double, double toil, and trouble, these green Kit Kat Witch’s Brew candies from Hershey’s are bewitching! Moreover, crisp Kit Kat wafters come enrobed in a ghostly hue of green marshmallow-flavored creme.

Hershey’s Kisses Vampire Chocolates

Though still sweet, Hershey’s Kisses Vampire Chocolates have a devilish twist. Sink your teeth into this treat reveals an oozing, dripping surprise of strawberry-flavored creme. Grab these spooky Halloween-themed treats while you can because they’re only available for a limited time.

Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs

Love at first bite? These delicious Halloween-themed Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs from Hershey’s is the ultimate creamy, dreamy Halloween-themed treats. Become a Halloween selfie superstar with this fang-tastic bite-sized design! Everyone will go batty over this festive Halloween goodie.

Hershey’s Halloween Snack-Sized Shapes

Trick or treat yo self with a bag of Hershey’s Halloween Snack-Sized Shapes. You’ll find classics like Reese’s peanut butter pumpkins in this candy spread. Additionally, it features exciting newcomers such as Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs, Reese’s white creme ghosts, and Hershey’s milk chocolate tombstones. Furthermore, these delicious desserts are all in one bag, ready for happy hauntings, but only for a limited time.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins Snack Size

In orange and purple Halloween packaging, Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins are always a welcome sight during the spooky season. For those traditionalists, the snack-sized Reese’s peanut butter pumpkins are a perfect blend of peanut butter and milk chocolate.