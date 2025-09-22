Hero Michigan Middle Schooler, 11, Disarmed Classmate, Preventing Tragedy. He Was Expelled

A 11-year-old Michigan middle schooler, Sakir Everett, reportedly disarmed a classmate who brought a gun to school. Preventing a tragedy, Sakir was supposed to be hailed as a hero. Instead, he was expelled from the school.

According to WILX, the incident occurred at Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing, Michigan. During a school day in May, according to his mother, Savitra McClurkin, Sakir observed a classmate with a gun.

Swiftly, the 11-year-old, using his hunting background, disarmed the fellow student, took the gun apart, and threw away the bullets. He managed to prevent a tragedy. However, he didn’t tell teachers about the incident, as he didn’t want to get into trouble.

“He didn’t want to implicate himself in it, nor did he want to tell on the person that actually brought the firearm,” McClurkin told the outlet. “Because he knows firearms aren’t supposed to be in school.”

Instead of being hailed as a hero, Sakir Everett was expelled from school.

The Lansing School District shared a statement with WILX, saying that “expulsion was necessary.”

“Expulsion is never a decision the district takes lightly. It is always considered a last resort,” the statement read. “However, Michigan law provides very clear direction in cases involving dangerous weapons. The investigation—which included statements and video evidence—left no ambiguity and required this outcome.”

“While this decision is difficult, our priority remains creating and maintaining a secure environment where learning can take place without fear. Upholding these standards is essential to protecting our school community.”

‘Setting My Son Up For Failure’

McClurkin has blasted the Lansing School District for what she believes is a nonsensical and outrageous decision.

“They are setting my son up for failure,” she said. “They’re setting him up to being a statistic, and I’ve been doing everything in my will and my power to keep him from that.”

Currently, Sakir Everett is enrolled in a non-accredited online program designed to help him keep up with his former middle school classmates.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Sakir and his family through these uncertain times.

“Instead of being recognized as a hero, Sakir is now being treated like a criminal,” the fundraiser read. “He has been expelled and barred from all school platforms, despite being an A/B student, a respectful young man, and an athlete who has been playing sports since he was six years old. He has never been in trouble at school before.”

It is unclear if the student who brought the gun to school was expelled.