Here’s Why Craig Melvin Was Missing From ‘Today’ This Morning

One of his co-hosts provided a very brief explanation that satisfied all questions.

On Thursday, Today co-host Craig Melvin, 44, appeared to be missing without a trace.

The Television personality’s spot was replaced by Sheinelle Jones, who usually hosts Today 3rd Hour with Melvin.

Hoda Kotb, 59 and Savannah Guthrie, 51, were in their normal spots at the desk, making the familiar desk suddenly all-female, a rare occasion for the morning broadcast.

Kotb and Guthrie made no mention of Melvin’s absence. Instead, they warmly welcomed Jones approximately 30 minutes into the segment before delving into the latest headlines of the day.

The return date for Craig on the Today show remained uncertain.

The 3rd Hour of Today is another broadcast that Melvin hosts with co-hosts Jones, 45, Dylan Dreyer, 42, and Al Roker, 69.

Melvin was once again absent from that part of the show, however, Dreyer gave viewers more information than the previous hosts.

She, Roker, and Jones were gathered at the desk. As the hosts started the show, Dreyer introduced everyone before adding, “Craig is on assignment this morning.”

“That’s right,” Roker said.

Again, the hosts did not elaborate, but at least it started guiding viewers in the right direction.

Following his brief return to the show, which spanned from Monday to Wednesday, his absence has left some viewers scratching their heads in confusion.

Before Thursday, Melvin was absent for a few days. He and Jones were missing from the show on October 26th.

Hosts Jacob Soboroff and Roker led the segment. Roker casually mentioned that Melvin was “on assignment” at the time but once again didn’t expand on why. He also shared that Jones was “off” but remained tight lipped about it.

Melvin returned to the show to celebrate Halloween with his co-hosts. He dressed as “U Can’t Touch This” singer, MC Hammer.

Melvin was also absent on Monday, October 23rd.

Although his absence went unmentioned, it later came out that he and his family visited Sleepy Hollow, a charming village located in Westchester County, New York the day before.

While his absence has been spotty, we’re sure Craig Melvin is just fine and will be back before we know it!