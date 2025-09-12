henry-cavill-suffers-injury

Henry Cavill was injured while training for the upcoming Highlander reboot, causing a delay in the film.

Deadline first reported that the Man of Steel star, 42, sustained an injury during pre-production, pushing back full production, now expected to begin in early 2026.

The details of Cavill’s injury remain unknown, and he has not yet addressed it publicly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Highlander was scheduled to begin principal photography this month, with production to follow shortly after. However, those plans now certainly appear to be on hold.

Henry Cavill’s Highlander cast features Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, and Max Zhang. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski, known for the John Wick series.

Cavill has been preparing for the role for months, saying at CinemaCon 2024 via THR: “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Henry Cavill’s ‘Highlander’ Could be a Potential Franchise

The 1986 movie Highlander, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, tells the story of an ancient battle between immortal warriors through past and present-day storylines. Directed by Russell Mulcahy and produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer, the film became popular during the 1980s home video era. It inspired several sequels, a TV series, and a loyal fanbase.

Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC films, is eyeing Highlander as a potential new franchise.

“I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a lad,” Cavill gushed on Instagram when the project was announced in 2021. “From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers. Being not shy with swords and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other.”

Cavill’s upcoming projects include Enola Holmes 3, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Voltron, and Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey.