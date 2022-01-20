‘It Isn’t My Problem,’ Woman Sells Cheating Ex-Fiance’s Heirloom Ring After He Refused To Pay For Canceled Wedding Costs

Weddings can be expensive. Many couples go into debt when they decide to declare their love in front of everyone they’ve ever met. In 2019, before the pandemic hit, a typical wedding cost roughly $28,000, according to The Knot.

Of course, there are other options. You can get married at the courthouse (I did!), have an at-home wedding, or you can even elope. However, if/when you decide to go the traditional route, you may have to pay for the wedding yourselves. Then, you would expect to pay off the wedding with your spouse. You made the decisions together, and you’re in it together.

But, when things don’t go as planned and one person is left picking up the pieces–emotionally and financially–things can get messy quickly. When one woman was left with horrible options she turned to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong for selling the engagement ring she received from her ex-fiancé.

The Backstory

Days before the wedding, “Mason” was caught cheating with his ex. The bride-to-(not)-be then called off the wedding. In doing so, she lost thousands of dollars that were non-refundable from the catering company, the venue, and more.

In total, she lost about $20,0000. She had taken out a loan to pay for the wedding. Mason had agreed to help her pay it back as a married couple. However the former bride realized that the longer she takes to pay back the loan, the more interest it will acquire.

When she asked Mason if he would still help her pay back the loan his response was, ”It isn’t my problem you took out a loan you can’t pay back.” After that, he stopped responding to her messages.

When Mason proposed, he did so with a family heirloom engagement ring, worth $25,000. So, when he refused to pay his part of the loan, the bride-to-(not)-be decided to take matters into her own hands. “I told him that if he didn’t agree to help pay it off (I wanted a lawyer involved) that I would sell the ring,” she stated in the Reddit thread. Mason continued to ignore her and told a mutual friend that he didn’t think she’d actually do it. But, after warning him numerous times with no response, she decided that she had to go through with it.

Mason then showed up at her house. He demanded she give him the ring, and when she showed him the proof of sale, he blew up. He called her a “petty b****” and stated that the ring “meant a lot to his family.” Plus, even some of her family thinks she overreacted and shouldn’t have sold the ring.

The (Mixed) Response From Reddit

At first glance, it seemed that Redditors came to the woman’s defense and declared that she was absolutely not in the wrong. However, there were some mixed opinions once you delved deeper into the comments.

One Redditor stated, “I was really prepared to give a different vote, but, if you don’t want to lose a valuable family heirloom, don’t give it to someone and then cheat on them. Also, believe that person the many times they warn you that they’ll sell it to pay for a wedding that had to be canceled due to your own antics… it sounds like you’re so much better off without Mason in your life.”

Many people were shocked that she took out a large loan without more forethought. One stated, “Engagement rings are considered conditional gifts and case law varies by state on whether a ring needs to be returned for a broken engagement. Really though, everyone sucks here because he’s a d****e and you spent $20k you don’t have in a wedding that didn’t happen.”

Some thought Mason got what he deserved and posted something like, “To f*** around is human; to find out is divine.” Hopefully, everyone learned a valuable lesson here. Weddings are mostly overrated, loans can be predatory, and people shouldn’t give away precious family heirlooms–especially when they don’t plan to be loyal.

Trending Stories

‘Raising My Husband,’ Therapist Weighs In On What To Do If You’re Married To A Man-Child

Who Is Erin Morrow Hawley, Senator Josh Hawley’s Wife Of More Than A Decade

Who Is Lou Wilson, Jimmy Kimmel’s New Announcer? You May Recognize Him From A Hit Netflix Show

Prince Harry Allegedly Forced To Look For Paid Work To Fund Meghan Markle’s Supposedly $117,000 Wardrobe, Rumor Claims

The One Ingredient Ina Garten Said She Will Never Use