Heidi Klum Unveils Her Much Anticipated Halloween Costume For 2023

Heidi Klum stunned everyone with her extravagant peacock costume at her 2023 Halloween party

The 50-year-old German-American model came out on top this Halloween at her Marquee New York party on Tuesday night.

Fans Were Mesmerized By Heidi Klum’s Eye-Pleasing Feathers

Draped in vibrant shades of blue, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel embodied the essence of the colorful bird’s neck and face. Additionally, 10 other people were adorned in attire mirroring the striking hues of blue, green, and gold joined the peacock’s resplendent feathers. Together, they metamorphosed into a magnificent, larger-than-life peacock.

“I feel very naked right now,” Klum told Page Six Style. The supermodel stood on the carpet of her annual event. “I need all my friends around me. I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people … where we all make amazing formations.”

Klum mentioned that the other people in her costume were talented Cirque du Soleil professionals. She also said it took her six hours to get ready for the costume party. She later thanked everyone for their hard work in an Instagram post:

“@cirquedusoleil you delivered beyond expectations.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘

Your creativity and excellence allows the world to dream and believe in miracles!!

I have always been a fan. Thank you for this unforgettable moment for me 🥰 🦚,” she captioned the post.

Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, came to the party dressed as a giant peacock egg, adding a fun and unique element to the her costume.

The 19-year-old daughter of the model, Leni Klum, and the identical twin brother of the Tokio Hotel guitarist, Bill Kaulitz, were also seen enjoying themselves at the Tao Group Hospitality venue.

Leni dressed as Strawberry Shortcake while Kaulitz attended the party as a unicorn.

Questlove manned the DJ booth, expertly curating a playlist for a star-studded crowd that included Alix Earle, H.E.R., Claudia Oshry, Keegan-Michael Key, Becky G, Maye Musk, and many other notable guests.

Last Year, Heidi Klum Dressed As A Wiggly Worm

Last year, the America’s Got Talent judge dressed up as a hyperrealistic worm for her Halloween bash.

At the time, Klum told reporters, “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things, and last year I was thinking, ‘Oh, a tree would be really cool or, like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm. This is one of the top ones, I would say, just because it’s so unusual and so big in size and it’s weird.”

STEPHEN LOVEKIN/SHUTTERSTOCK

Klum also admitted that she was not able to use her legs and arms while in the costume. She had trouble walking around and it took a lot of effort just to use the bathroom on her own. Thankfully, Kaulitz was there to lend a helping hand while dressed in a fisherman’s costume.

“It’s hard for me to move. I don’t really have arms or legs,” Klum said. “When I fall over, I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic.”

Still, the 50-year-old model continues to stun everyone with her timeless beauty. In another recent story, Klum shared photos in a matching pinstripe bra and pants outfit that complimented her figure.

Heidi Klum’s costumes never disappoint.

Wonder what she’ll be next year….

Other Celebrities Who Got Into The Spooky Spirit

Heidi Klum isn’t the only celebrity who showed off their spooktacular Halloween costume for everyone to see.

Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of rapper Eminem, showed off her legs in a quirky Velma costume. The influencer perfectly captured the iconic character’s look from the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! series with a bright red skirt, orange long sleeve shirt, and matching knee-high tights.

Instagram

Actress Jessica Alba also got into spirit, wearing Britney Spear’s iconic sparkly nude suit from her 2004 “Toxic” video. Alba, who wore a blonde wig to complete the look, posted a fun video to Instagram where she posed casually, flaunting her figure in the skin tight costume.

Even Kendall Jenner impressed her fans with her carefully put together rendition of Wonder Woman. In a short but sweet video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her perfectly toned legs in her iconic Wonder Woman costume. She spins around, becoming everyone’s beloved woman who can definitely kick some butt.

Kendall Jenner recreates ‘Wonder Woman’ scene. pic.twitter.com/dsv9K4UQGL — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

Which celeb’s Halloween look was your absolute fave?