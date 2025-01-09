Heidi Klum Flaunts PDA With Husband Tom Kaulitz During Beach Day: See the Pics!

Heidi Klum continues to prove that age ain’t nothing but a number.

The 51-year-old supermodel flaunted her figure during a steamy St. Barts beach day with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on Wednesday.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Klum rocking a skimpy, floral-print thong bikini. She accompanied her 35-year-old rocker hubby, who donned red-checkered trunks.

The pair enjoyed the water, before heating this up in the sand. Their makeout sesh saw Kaulitz climb on top of Klum as the pair canoodled.

The PDA moments comes shortly after Klum shared in an interview that “bedroom sports” with Kaulitz is one of the ways she stays in such stunning shape.

However, the America’s Got Talent judge hasn’t shared any sexy social media snaps from her getaway. Her Instagram story has been dedicated to tributes and resources for victims of the wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles.

Klum shared a simple heart on her IG feed. Her stories have included information about evacuation shelters and animal shelters.

The issue hits close to home for Klum and Kaulitz. The Tokio Hotel rocker’s identical twin brother and bandmate, Bill Kaulitz, was forced to evacuate his Frank Lloyd Wright house in the Hollywood Hills as the flames got close.

Bill shared a photo of luggage to his Instagram story captioned “evacuated,” with a tearful emoji.

(photo: Bill Kaulitz/Instagram)

The number of celebrities affected by the fires continues to grow as blazes rage in the affluent Pacific Palisades.

Some stars whose houses have been destroyed include Anna Faris, Miles Teller, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, James Woods, Steve Guttenberg, Billy Crystal, and John Goodman.