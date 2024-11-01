Heidi Klum and Her Husband Suit Up in Insane E.T. Costumes For Halloween Bash

Heidi Klum showed her annual Halloween supremacy again with another out-of-this-world costume, suiting up as cinema’s favorite friendly alien.

On Thursday, October 31, the 51-year-old hosted her 23rd annual Halloween party at The Venue, located at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Music Row.

Known for her extravagant Halloween costumes, the veteran model and her husband Tom made a memorable entrance as female and male versions of E.T. from Spielberg’s iconic 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Heidi Klum and her beleaguered hubby Tom Kaulitz went in elaborate E.T. costumes to Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Per The New York Times, the costume features a glowing fingertip as a tribute to the 1982 classic film. It was also decked out with a motorized headpiece that included a movable mouth and eyes.

She also told The New York Times that she planned to wear an adult diaper since it would be difficult to remove the costume during the party. “Maybe I never need to use [it], but at least that way I don’t have to think about it,” she quipped.

Heidi Klum phones home to Questlove. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

A star-studded lineup graced the black carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in the heart of Times Square.

Heidi Klum pairs down to just the E.T. neck as Kelsea Ballerini looks on in horror. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Among the notable attendees were Ice-T, who donned a chilling clown costume, alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who showcased their own couples’ costumes as “Grease” characters Sandy and Danny.

Heidi Klum Eventually Ditched Her Elaborate Halloween Costume to Tear Up the Dance Floor

Eventually, Klum ditched the elaborate E.T. costume. However, she kept the “neck” prosthetic on her face, donning a red ball cap and a black t-shirt featuring the beloved alien.

It’s unclear if she also removed her adult diaper. Presumably so.

Heidi Klum, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik dance it up at Heidi Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

The German native hosted her inaugural annual event on October 31, 2000, seven years after relocating to the U.S. and falling in love with Halloween.

Heidi Klum hams it up with creepy clown Ice-T and Coco Austin in 2016’s costume favorite, Harley Quinn. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

The bash has evolved into one of Halloween’s most talked-about events, largely due to Klum’s creative costumes. In recent years, she has made memorable entrances as a robot, a peacock, a werewolf, Princess Fiona from “Shrek,” and, perhaps most famously, a giant earthworm in 2022.