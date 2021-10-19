8 “Healthy” Foods That Have More Sugar Than A Donut

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, starting your day off with a healthy meal is usually a priority. In addition, most of us know a thing or two about which foods to avoid. But do we?

Soft, fluffy Krispy Kreme doughnuts with a sticky sweet glaze are hard to resist. Nevertheless, knowing that sugar consumption can lead to serious health complications such as type 2 diabetes and obesity can make it easier to resist these sugary treats.

Even so, if you do indulge in a doughnut, it may seem like you committed the ultimate breakfast crime, starting your day off on the wrong foot. In spite of it being a poor breakfast choice, odds are you’re eating other “healthy” foods with just as much or more sugar throughout the day.

A Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut, for example, has 10 grams of sugar. Furthermore, a single glass of orange juice or a cup of yogurt with a handful of granola can easily surpass this figure.

The American Heart Association recommends that you consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day. So, if you include these foods loaded with hidden sugar in your daily diet, you’ll might unknowingly be compromising your health. Avoid the following eight items that contain more sugar than a donut.

1. Chunky Ragu Tomato, Garlic & Onion

(Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock.com)

Sugar is not uncommon in tomato sauce, as it works to reduce tomato acidity, but the sugar content is generally higher in jarred sauces. This version of Ragu, for instance, lists sugar as its third ingredient with 12 grams of sugar per half cup serving.

As an alternative, use a sauce with low sugar content, such as Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, which contains 4 grams of sugar per serving. Additionally, you can prepare your own sauce.

2. KIND Bar Almonds & Apricots In Yogurt

With 17 grams of sugar per bar, KIND Bar Almonds & Apricots in Yogurt may as well be found in the checkout lane next to the candy bars. Despite the mention of fruit, yogurt, and granola, this is another marketing ploy. This is junk food in disguise.

Luckily, KIND does make tasty lower-sugar options, like this Caramel Almond & Sea Salt variety with only 5 grams of sugar.

3. Ocean Spray Original Craisins

The sugar content of dried fruit is higher than that of fresh fruit. Nonetheless, Ocean Spray Original Craisins sweetened the deal by adding more sugar to their product, boosting its sugar content to a whooping 29 grams per 1/4 cup serving.

So before you sprinkle these sugary craisins on your next salad, opt for some fresh fruit or their low-sugar variety instead.

4. Quaker Instant Oatmeal Apples & Cinnamon

Although Quaker Instant Oatmeal Apples & Cinnamon might appear as a healthier alternative to a donut, it has 12 grams of sugar. In this case, the label on the front of the package is merely a marketing ploy.

Luckily, Quaker makes low sugar options to cut the amount of sugar up to 35% if you love the ease and taste of this breakfast staple. Whipping up a batch at home is also quick and easy and is a great way to regulate the amount of sugar added.

5. Dannon Fruit On The Bottom Yogurt

(Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock.com)

The sweet, jammy bits of fruit at the bottom of a tangy cup of yogurt married together into a delicious snack. Unfortunately, this variety contains 21 grams of sugar per 5.3 ounce serving, which is equivalent to two doughnuts.

The good news is that you can easily slash the sugar content to half by switching to a Greek yogurt alternative, such as Chobani Probiotics which has no added sugar.

6. Tropicana Original No Pulp Orange Juice

In terms of breakfast drinks, orange juice is unquestionably the king. But it’s not all sunshine. Orange juice contains a lot of sugar. A single eight-ounce serving of Tropicana Original No Pulp Orange Juice contains a staggering 22 grams of sugar.

Although you do not have to give up orange juice forever, you should probably limit how much you drink it. As a substitution, you can try a water enhancer powder, such as TRUE ORANGE, which contains less than 1 gram of sugar per serving.

7. Bear Naked Fruit And Nut Granola

It’s no wonder why granola is a favorite topping for yogurt. It’s crunchy, sweet, and oh so delicious. Yet, as you just read, yogurt can easily tip the scales in the sugar category if you aren’t careful. So, just adding a half cup of this sweet boost won’t help at all.

If you measure your scoop perfectly, half a cup of Bear Naked Fruit and Nut Granola will contain an additional 13 grams of sugar. If you still crave this crunchy treat, give Ladera granola a try, as it clocks in at only 3 grams of sugar per 1/4 cup.

8. Gatorade Fruit Punch

After a workout, think twice before downing this sugar bomb, or you will seriously undo all your hard work. A 20 fluid ounce bottle Gatorade Fruit Punch contains 34 grams of sugar, the equivalent of three donuts.

Consider natural electrolyte drinks, such as Harmless Harvest coconut water, as an alternative. Additionally, there are many electrolyte drinks that strip out the sugar completely. We’re a fan of Ultima Replenisher.