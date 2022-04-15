Reduce Inflammation And Bloating By Adding This One Item To Your Diet

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

My gut and I have a love-hate relationship. I love to feed it, and it loves to hate me. I was so used to feeling bloated after eating that I assumed it was normal. In fact, I’d even plan outfits around where I was eating (hello, stretchy waistbands).

As it turns out, our GI tract affects a lot more than you might realize. Our digestive system directly influences our energy levels, skin clarity, and mental health. Oh, and all that post-meal bloating and irregular BMs? Not normal, apparently.

So, being tired, anxious, and bloated, I began searching for ways to boost my gut health. I’m too impatient for an elimination diet or keto and gluten-free lifestyles.

Luckily, I found an entirely different solution—one that’s easy, tasty, and effective.

The Magic Of Health-Ade Kombucha

Poor gut health can signify a bacterial imbalance in your GI tract, but consuming items rich in probiotics are a great way to promote healthy digestion and overall gut wellness. Some foods high in probiotics include yogurt, sauerkraut, and pickles. Another great option is kombucha.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage made by adding natural bacteria to black or green tea. As the bacteria eat the sugar in the tea, it produces the alcohol and carbonation that gives kombucha its distinct flavor.

Regularly drinking kombucha replenishes the gut’s probiotic supply, diminishing or eliminating symptoms altogether. I’ve tried many kombucha brands over the years, and only one has produced consistently delicious and effective drinks in a wide variety of flavors: Health-Ade.

I can sense your apprehension now. Isn’t kombucha the hippy-dippy drink that tastes like vinegar? Yes and no. Kombucha might be popular in holistic wellness communities, but that’s only because of its effectiveness. As for the vinegar flavor?

Because of the fermentation process, a slight vinegar flavor is fairly unavoidable. However, Health-Ade makes a great starter pack for kombucha beginners. Its fan-favorite medley includes deliciously sweet flavors like Pink Lady Apple, Bubbly Rosé, and Pomegranate.

These flavors are fruity, floral, and slightly herbal. Their sweetness overpowers the spicy vinegar flavor to create a smooth, sippable beverage. Unlike other sugary sodas or juices, these flavors leave no sticky mouthfeel or sour aftertaste.

Alternatively, if you’re like me, that tart, spicy vinegar flavor is exactly why you love kombucha. In that case, Health-Ade’s Ginger Lovers Immunity Pack is right for you. This pack includes Health-Ade’s boldest flavors: Cayenne Cleanse, Ginger-Lemon, and Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger.

None of these flavors are so spicy that you need a glass of water to get through them. However, they have a definite bite thanks to copious amounts of ginger, lemon, and cayenne. The carbonation cuts through the zingiest of flavors, creating a surprisingly refreshing and addictive beverage.

In addition to all of its regular probiotic goodness, this ginger- and lemon-filled variety pack offers an immunity boost. The “cleanse” in Cayenne Cleanse refers to free radical-neutralizing antioxidants, not stool softeners. These teas aim to get you out of the bathroom, not stuck inside it.

Whether you’re looking for something in between sweet and spicy or are just interested in experimenting, Health-Ade’s Paradise Variety Pack is a tasty option. This pack includes all of Health-Ade’s most tropical flavors: Tropical Punch, Watermelon, and Passionfruit-Tangerine.

The combination of tropical fruits and kombucha’s natural flavors creates a unique, irresistible flavor profile. It’s somewhere between sweet and tart, sugary and sour. These are true middle-of-the-road kombuchas—not cloying, but not too tangy either.

In addition to its variety pack, Health-Ade also offers a wide variety of individual flavors. These include Cherry Berry, Mint Limeade, Grape Vibes, and Grapefruit. Individual flavors from the variety packs are available as well.

Why Health-Ade?

I’m not exaggerating when I say I have tried nearly every Health-Ade flavor more than once. (Just ask my husband, who has politely declined to comment when I stuff our small fridge with my bulk kombucha orders.)

But really, I just can’t help but order them in bulk—shipping is way too easy. Health-Ade ships its kombucha straight from the factory to your door. The glass bottles are safely insulated with foam and reusable ice packs. Even if shipping is delayed and the ice packs thaw, your kombucha will remain fresh for up to 48 hours in over 100ºF temps.

I’ve noticed a massive change in my overall health since regularly drinking Health-Ade. My gut problems have all but disappeared, my skin is clearer than ever, and I feel less sluggish and moody. I even notice the symptoms coming back when I forget to replenish my kombucha supply, so I know it isn’t just a coincidence.

I suffered through the same lousy symptoms for years before realizing my gut might be to blame. Turning my attention to my GI tract caused an almost immediate improvement—something other vitamins, supplements, diet changes, or lifestyle changes never did.

Health-Ade Kombucha is the tastiest and easiest way to improve your overall health. Really, I’m risking my favorite flavors going out of stock by even divulging this secret to you. But the results are so definite and undeniable that I couldn’t resist.

Health-Ade Kombucha changed my life for the better, and it can change yours too. Start sipping your way to the best you’ve ever felt today.

