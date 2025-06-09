hbo-max-actress-comes-out-as-queer

An HBO Max actress came out queer days before the start of Pride Month.

During a recent interview with Variety, Supriya Ganesh, who stars on HBO Max’s The Pitt, revealed she is not only queer but uses she/they pronouns.

“It is absolutely a relationship with my own queerness as well as race,” she explained while talking about her pronouns. “Coming to America [Ganesh was born in the U.S., but was three years old when her parents moved the family back to India], I was very shocked by how restrictive the gender roles are, because in India, you have the existence of a third gender. There is a little more fluidity in how men present themselves, women present themselves.”

Ganesh further explained how coming to America makes her instinctively want to react against gender roles. She finds her reaction interesting because she often feels that she presents as “pretty femme.”

“But there are a couple of times where I’m existing outside of that,” she clarified. “And I don’t always totally feel like I’m fitting into what I think is a very white-conceived perception of femininity.”

Supriya Ganesh Says Fellow Actress Lily Gladstone inspired Her Pronouns Decision

The HBO Max actress further noted her decision to use she/they pronouns was made about more than a year ago.

She also said her decision was inspired by Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone’s decision to adopt the pronouns she/they. Gladstone previously explained it was a way to acknowledge “third-spirit people” and some “two-spirit people.

“I think that was a moment where I felt really seen, where I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t need to fit into this,'” she said. “Even though I feel like I identify a lot more with femininity, that doesn’t mean I always fit into what is a very Western idea of it. So I think that was why I made that decision,”

Ganesh then said that the pronouns help her express her sexuality as well. “It also feels like a little bit of a shout-out,” she noted. “Being like, ‘Hey I’m queer. See me.’ I feel like sometimes I pass really well.”

“I also want queer brown women to look at me,” she added. “And know that that’s someone they can turn to and relate to.”