Harrison Ford Chokes Up While Accepting Critics Choice Career Achievement Award

After nearly six decades of acting, it’s no surprise that Harrison Ford was selected as this year’s Critics Choice Career Achievement award recipient.

During his acceptance speech, Ford quickly became emotional as the live audience gave him a standing ovation.

“First of all, I’m really happy to be here tonight,” he declared while on stage. “To see what our business is turning into, and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably wouldn’t have existed in the early part of my career.”

Harrison Ford then said that he was on that stage because of a “combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors, and filmmakers.”

“I feel enormously lucky,” Ford continued. “I’m happy for this honor, and I appreciate it very much.”

Harrison Ford then thanked his wife, Calista Flockhart, for offering her continuous support. “I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he shared. “And I need a lot of support.”

Ford went on to share he is deeply happy to have had the opportunities he has had over the years. He also declared how grateful he was. “I won’t take any more of your time,” he added. “Thank you.”

James Mangold Says Harrison Ford is a ‘Hypergiant Star’

While on stage presenting the Critics Choice Career Achievement Award, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold presented Harrison Ford with the award and referred to him as a “hypergiant star.”

“A hypergiant is so big that 5 billion of our suns can be contained within it,” Mangold explained. “And they’re so weighty that they pull other heavenly bodies toward them. Of course, Harrison Ford is a star, but I submit tonight that he is a variable hypergiant.”

Mangold continued to praise Ford for what made him a huge star. “A star so big, he contains multitudes. A star so unique he attracts other stars, a star so bright he has warmed each of our lives in this room, in our audience, and, likely, on this planet.”

Along with praising Ford, Mangold also spoke about how the actor’s 55 featured films have impacted society over the years. He named quite a few of the films, such as Blade Runner, Witness, Air Force One, and The Fugitive. He referred to Ford’s characters as being “unforgettable and utterly human.”

Harrison Ford made his film debut as an uncredited bellhop in the 1966 film Dead Heat on a Marry-Go-Round. He went on to play various supporting roles in films like American Graffiti, Journey to Shiloh, and The Conversation. He eventually received his big break by starring as Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars.