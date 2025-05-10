Hardee’s Summer Menu Includes New Breakfast Items

Fast-food giant and breakfast favorite Hardee’s just dropped new summer menu items that are sure to have fans lining up despite the rising temperatures.

The burger chain is launching new Homestyle Breakfast Burritos, Peach Tea, and other items for summer 2025, per a press release.

Homestyle Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito – Grilled sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy Hash Rounds, and melty cheddar cheese all snugly wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Feeling bold? They’re tossing in a side of Texas Pete Hot Sauce to turn up the heat.

Photo via Hardee’s.

There’s also the Homestyle Loaded Breakfast Burrito – a hearty omelet packed with crumbled sausage, crispy bacon, savory ham, golden Hash Rounds, and melted cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft, warm flour tortilla. This breakfast classic delivers bold flavors and a satisfying start to your day. It also includes a side of Texas Pete Hot Sauce for that optional heat.

Hardee’s Also Rolling Out Three Peach-Inspired Beverages…

Hardee’s is also adding peach-inspired drinks like Peach Sweet Tea, Peach Lemonade, and the Hand-Scooped Peach Milkshake, all packed with fruity flavor.

Photo via Hardee’s.

In the meantime, a couple of other exciting new options are hitting the menu. First up is the Blueberry Biscuit—a warm, freshly baked, fluffy biscuit bursting with blueberry flavor and topped with a sweet drizzle of icing. Then there’s the Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. This one includes a crispy, hand-breaded buttermilk chicken filet topped with Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, smoky bacon, dill pickles, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted premium bun.

Hardee’s My Rewards members can enjoy summer deals through the app: $1 any size soft drinks, including Peach Tea, and a buy-one-get-one-for-$1 offer on breakfast burritos.

Meanwhile, if your mom loves fast food, Hardee’s has something special for her this Mother’s Day. From May 8-14, all Made-from-Scratch biscuits will be crafted into heart shapes, offering a thoughtful way to celebrate moms and mother figures in your life.