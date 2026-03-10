hardcore-rock-band-suddenly-cancels-entire-tour-without-disclosing-reason

Fans of a beloved ‘90s hardcore band are disappointed after the group abruptly cancelled their tour down under.

California-based group Thrice left fans in Australia and New Zealand both disappointed and confused after a blunt, cryptic Instagram post announced the cancellation of their highly anticipated tour.

“We are sorry to announce that we will have to cancel our upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour,” the band’s Feb. 23 post reads. “We know many of you will be disappointed, but we are, too, and we promise we’ll make our way back down there when the time is right.

“Refunds will be issued at point of purchase,” the post concluded.

Thrice had scheduled several performances for April and May to promote their new album, Horizons/West. Their last visit to Australia was in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their fan favorite album, The Artist in the Ambulance.

“I feel like every time we come down to Australia, we just have a blast,” singer Dustin Kensrue told The Music last month.

“We love the country, and people are super welcoming,” Kesnrue added. “The shows are a lot of fun.

“I won’t lie, we’re big fans of your guys’ breakfast. The breakfast game is strong! So, everyone’s excited about that. It will be announced sometime coming up that we’ll be heading out that way…” the singer further teased.

Thrice Fans React to Hardcore Band Abruptly Canceling Tour

Of course, fans were saddened by the cancellation, especially since the hardcore band had teased their love for the country and announced a set of tour dates. No reason was given for the decision.

“Gutted. This gig was my 40th birthday present to myself. Hope you guys are ok, and please come back soon,” one upset yet understanding fan wrote in the comments of the announcement. “Oh wow, what a tough decision to make. Hope all gets better soon,” a second fan added. “So frustrating. Non-refundable flights and accommodation,” a third Thrice lover wrote.

Dustin Kensrue of the hardcore band Thrice performs in 2018. (Photo by Juan Aguado/Redferns)

“Hope everything is okay,” a fourth fan chimed in.

One fan’s comment suggested that Australia’s loss could be another country’s gain…

“That being said! Come to Brazil,” they wrote, adding a laughing emoji.