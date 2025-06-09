Halsey Fell Ill, Canceled Recent Concert

Music sensation Halsey was forced to cancel a recent concert in Bangor, Maine, after suddenly falling ill.

In a post on their Instagram Story, Halsey revealed they lost their voice. “I woke up this morning, my voice was just… gone,” the singer stated. “I saw my doctor, and they said singing tonight could cause injury if I don’t let my vocal cords rest. So – we have to cancel tonight’s show in Bangor.”

Halsey said they were devastated about having to cancel the concert. “There’s nothing that would keep me off of a stage besides not being able to sing,” they pointed out. “I would try to push through anything else, but this is the one situation I can’t.”

The singer further revealed the good news, which was that with the time they have to rest, doctors have advised they will be able to continue the rest of the tour as planned.

“Canceling tonight is the only way to make sure that happens,” Halsey pointed out. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc., please reach out to your point of purchase.”

Halsey was able to resume their tour on June 6.

Halsey Previously Opened Up About Their Health Struggles

Halsey’s vocal situation comes one year after they revealed they had been battling lupus and a rare T-cell disorder.

Last summer, Halsey spoke out about their struggles with health.

“I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore,” they explained. “I can’t spiritually afford it. When I got sick, all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore, and I want to crawl in a hole, and I regret coming back.”

Halsey then admitted they felt their fans were “meaner” to them than “any other people on the planet.”

“It used to be just a minority that were awful to me,” they pointed out. “And now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”