Halle Berry Mourns ‘X-Men’ Costar Adan Canto Following Death at 41

Following the news that Adan Canto passed away, Halle Berry took to Instagram to speak out about the loss of the X-Men star.

In her latest social media post, Berry had nothing but kind words for Canto. “I don’t have the worst just yet… But my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”

Canto, who is known for his roles in X-Men, Narcos, and most recently The Cleaning Lady, passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, at the age of 41. The actor had been battling appendiceal cancer privately. His treatments prevented him from working on season 3 of The Cleaning Lady. Production for the season kicked off last month.

Canto and Berry had worked together in the sports drama, Bruised, in 2020. The duo had been close friends off-set.

Adan Canto’s rep at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint, released a statement about the late actor’s death. “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew,” the statement reads. “Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

The actor’s rep. then described him as a wonderful actor and dear friend. “We were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S> debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth, and vulnerability.”

The rep added that this is an unfathomable loss. “We grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Adan Canto Opened Up About Playing Sunspot in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

During a 2014 interview with SuperHeroHype, Adan Canto spoke about how he scored the role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“We were fortunate to get the meeting with the casting director,” he said about his audition. “I was shooting The Following in New York at the time and we were able to line it up on a trip back to L.A. Yeah, it was basically reading for it and auditioning for it and it happened fortunately.”

Adan Canto said that he was pretty familiar with X-Men because he read the comics as.a kid. “My restless nature just didn’t allow me to sit down and read comics. I was very playful, I was just moving around all the time when I was a kid. I did follow the movies years later after the 2000 X-Men, but I’ve always been a fan.”