Hailey Bieber Shades Selena Gomez With Beyonce ‘Jolene’ Post

Hailey Bieber may have stoked the feud fire with Selena Gomez by sharing album artwork of Beyonce’s spin on Jolene from Cowboy Carter. Selena and Hailey have been supposedly engaged in a sassy showdown for years. They seemingly throw subtle shade on social media. This is all while Hailey is hitched to Selena’s former flame, “Baby” bad boy, Justin Bieber.

Fans are now speculating that Hailey may have bit her fashionista thumb at Selena yet again. This comes after she shared a photo of Beyonce’s “Jolene” cover on Instagram last night with the caption: ‘Whew’.

After sharing a cryptic story soon after her husband followed Sabrina Carpenter on Instagram, fans now noticed that Hailey Bieber copied Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram post in December.



Hailey Bieber shared Beyoncé's version of "Jolene" recently on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/cBDEIa2tiR — . (@waldorfsnewyork) March 29, 2024

In Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” she faces off with Jolene, a beauty all set to sweep her lover off their feet. Beyoncé’s take on “Jolene” keeps the classic tune intact, but switches up the lyrics a bit. While Parton pleads with Jolene, Bey threatens her. “I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man,” Parton sang in the original. Meanwhile, Beyoncé purrs, “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

Fans Speculate on the Hailey Bieber Post Allegedly Aimed at Selena Gomez

Although Hailey Bieber’s IG post may simply be implying she liked Beyoncé’s cover, fans are speculating it’s directed at Selena Gomez. “hailey bieber’s obsession with selena gomez needs to be studied…”, one X user quipped. “She is this way just because doesnt [sic] have confidence with herself The karma for hailey will bite harder”, another fan chimed in.

Other Selena Gomez supporters pointed out that it’s highly unlikely that she’s scheming to steal Justin away at this point. “Nobody wants this btw,” one X user wrote alongside a candid shot of a scruffy, dressed-down Justin.

However, other fans realized that it’s simply more likely that Bieber enjoyed the brand new Beyoncé track. “So Hailey can’t listen to a song’ and ‘thinking everything Hailey does is Selena shade is truly incredible,” one Bieber Stan observed.

In February, attention was drawn to Hailey and Justin’s relationship as her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared an Instagram Reel from religious figure Victor Marx. In the post, Marx requested prayers for the couple. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Victor wrote over footage of Justin singing.

Victor continued, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”