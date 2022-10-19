Gwyneth Paltrow’s 50th Birthday After-Party Skincare Routine: 5 Products For Overnight Recovery

This post was brought to you by Goop. Suggest may receive a commission if you purchase products through the links in this post.

Just in case you’ve been in a remote locale with no connection to the rest of the world: Gwyneth Paltrow turned 50 last month. Every publication from Vogue to Prevention has commented on the occasion.

To celebrate reaching the half-century milestone and looking gorgeous doing it, the Goop founder wrote an inspiring piece about aging and posed for a Goldfinger-esque nude photo shoot.

And of course, she also celebrated the big day with a luxe party—a pajama party, actually, where she and her guests drank champagne and ate caviar at a private barn in Amagansett, naturally. Rachel Zoe, Savannah Guthrie, Tracy Anderson, and other glamorous friends attended, and much revelry was made.

After a night of indulgence, Paltrow was ready for the type of after-party that I can really embrace, which involved a quick skincare routine and hitting the hay shortly thereafter.

First up is GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser, which “takes the day off,” she said. It cleanses, smooths, and brightens your skin. It’s soft yet exfoliating and made with natural fruit enzymes, arctic cloudberry, and bitter orange peel.

Next up is GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, which is a silky (and stealthy) product with 10% multi-acid milk serum. It works overnight to exfoliate, resurface, and moisturize, leaving your skin glowy, smooth, and baby-soft by morning—OK results don’t literally appear overnight, it works over a period of about two to four weeks. But the soothing, moisturizing extracts of Kalahari melon, jojoba, and aloe, plus oat beta-glucan, hyaluronic acid, and squalane delivered noticeable results in third-party clinical trials.

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream, which Gwyneth said she “can’t live without,” is also clinically tested, and the results showed that the cream firmed and smoothed the appearance of crow’s-feet, fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. If you’re looking for a fresh, well-rested appearance, this eye cream delivers, and pairs nicely with Goop’s other All-in-One products (currently the eye cream is not available as a one-off purchase).

Lips are next: GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm is the ultra-hydrating product that Paltrow’s makeup artist used when prepping her birthday suit photo shoot because every inch of her body needed to be thoroughly moisturized in preparation for gold powder application. I have the balm and while I’ve never tried to gild my lips, I can attest that it is luxuriously hydrating, and it comes in two tinted shades as well.

Last but not least, she finishes off her nighttime routine with her All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil by rubbing a few drops of the clean formula in her palms and patting it all over her face, neck, and chest. Skincare labels can make a lot of hyperbolic claims, but in this case, “super-nutrient” is not an exaggeration. The face oil is a collection of nine nutrient-dense oils, the most powerful being bakuchiol, an up-and-coming retinol alternative.

Researchers compared bakuchiol to retinol in a 12-week clinical study published in The British Journal of Dermatology. Study participants treated with bakuchiol saw significant improvements in fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness. Even more exciting, they didn’t get the dry skin, irritation, and skin sensitivity that usually comes with retinol.

Up The Ante With Vitamin C Serum

If you want to add one more weapon to your nighttime arsenal, I recommend the GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum. I’ve been using it for about seven weeks morning and night and the results seem to be worth the wait. I have to say I’m impressed and surprised by the noticeable difference between the before and after.

The texture and color of my skin is smoother and more even. And for lack of a better way to say it, I look glowier. (OK and yes my ice-dyed outfits from the pandemic are still in heavy rotation.)

For the before and after photos, I tried to duplicate my lighting and position—I used a ring light for both, wore no makeup, and applied no filter. I forgot to use portrait mode for the after but I don’t believe that skewed the results.

This vitamin C product is different from any other I’ve used because it combines two skin-care powerhouses: L-ascorbic acid (proven in research to be the purest, best form of the antioxidant vitamin C), and moisturizing hyaluronic acid (a hydrator that’s naturally present in the body).

You mix the two ingredients together once you receive the product at home so the product is fresh when you start to use it, and it won’t lose its potency for three months (potency is often an issue for vitamin C products because light and heat can easily compromise them).

The hyaluronic acid incorporates three molecular sizes to penetrate different layers of the skin, plus the antioxidant superfruit Australian kakadu plum. The ingredients work together to brighten, improve firmness, tone, texture, and hydration, leaving your skin looking radiant, luminous, and healthy.

