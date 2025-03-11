Gunmen Hijack Train with 450 Hostages, Threaten Mass Execution

Gunmen in Pakistan have reportedly hijacked a train, taking around 450 passengers hostage and injuring the train’s driver.

Videos by Suggest

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has issued a warning, threatening to execute all hostages in its custody if Pakistani authorities in southwestern Balochistan province attempt any intervention, according to The Daily Mail.

“Over 450 passengers onboard are being held hostage by gunmen,” Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway official in Quetta, explained, per the Mail.

The train became stranded in a tunnel following the attack, during which it was fired upon, and the driver sustained injuries, according to police.

The BLA issued a statement claiming responsibility for the hijacking, reporting that six military personnel were killed during the confrontation. The group also stated that they had taken hostages from the train, including members of the security forces, though the exact number of individuals in their custody remains unclear.

“During this operation, BLA fighters have released women, children, and Baloch passengers, ensuring that all remaining hostages are serving personnel of the occupying forces,” the group explained in the statement.

Railway officials said they have not been able to contact the 450 passengers and staff on board the nine-coach train.

A Balochistan government spokesperson called the attack an act of terrorism and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

Reported Fires and Difficult Terrain Further Complicate Matters After Gunmen Hijack Train

A spokesperson reported intense fires on the railway. However, difficult terrain has made it hard for authorities to reach the site. A relief train has been sent, and security forces are on the ground working to manage the situation.

“The train remains stuck just before a tunnel surrounded by mountains,” a senior police official from the area explained.

The train is stopped in a mountainous area, a perfect location for militants to hide and plan attacks.

Officials have declared a state of emergency at Sibi Hospital, deploying ambulances to the scene, though access remains challenging. The precise number of hostages taken has yet to be confirmed by railway or local government authorities.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, strongly denounced the attack. He insisted that the government wouldn’t back down to “beasts who fire on innocent passengers.”

The BLA advocates for Balochistan’s independence. It’s the largest among several ethnic insurgent groups that have contested the South Asian government’s authority for decades. These groups argue that Balochistan’s abundant gas and mineral resources are being unfairly exploited by the state.