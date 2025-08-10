Grieving Woman Hugs The Killer Of Her Husband Of 50 Years In Court: ‘He Needed A Mom Hug’

Regina and Chuck Johnson were married for 50 years, but it all changed in March 2024, when Chuck was fatally struck by Joseph Tillman in a DUI hit-and-run. During his sentencing, Regina shocked everyone in court as she embraced her husband’s killer, later saying that “he needed a mom hug.”

The tear-jerking moment, as reported by ABC7, occurred on Thursday, August 7. Footage shared by WSB-TV shows Regina embracing Tillman, wrapping her arm around his neck.

Reportedly, Regina told Tillman that he forgives him and that God loves him. In response, Tillman, in shock and whispering, answered, “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Tillman is shown crying, as well as many present in the courtroom. As per WSB-TV, Regina hugged her husband’s killer because “God told her he needed a mom hug.”

“Joey doesn’t know yet how much God loves him,” the widow told the outlet. “Joey needs healing of things in his past, as we all do. And that is our heart and prayer.”

Even Cherokee County Superior Court Judge Tony Baker was left in shock after the heroic display of compassion.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the wife of a victim hug the defendant where they killed somebody,” Baker said.

During his sentencing, Tillman himself apologized, saying, “I pray that you hear my heart when I say I am truly, completely sorry.”

Present in the courtroom was Chuck’s daughter, Brittany McCarthy. In a powerful statement, she referred to herself as “the daughter of a man that you killed.”

“I will be the daughter whose heart you shattered, a life you forever changed because of your choice to do drugs while driving,” McCarthy added. “You became a deadly weapon, and my father paid the price with his life.”

Fatal Crash

As reported by the Daily Mail, Chuck Johnson, 78, was struck by Tillman on March 3, 2024. The elderly man had been riding an e-bike at the time. Tillman, meanwhile, passed out behind the wheel and hit Chuck, who died days later on March 10, 2024. Tillman had been drinking at a bar and consumed Galaxy Gas while driving.

Joseph Tillman pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, making a false statement, DUI, and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 20 years, with him serving the first three in prison. He must complete a 24-month inpatient rehab program for the remainder of his sentence to be suspended.