‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Brad Everett Young Dead at 46

Actor and celebrity photographer Brad Everett Young has died.

Young passed away on Sunday from injuries sustained in a car crash, his publicist, Paul Christensen, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Young was driving alone on the 134 Freeway in California late Sunday night after watching a movie, Christensen said. His car was reportedly struck by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. The other driver was hospitalized and survived, but Young died at the scene. He was 46.

According to IMDb, Young appeared in several major TV shows, starting in 1999 with roles in Forever, Boy Meets World, and Felicity.

Young also appeared in single episodes of shows like Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Practice, and Grey’s Anatomy. The actor has appeared in several films, including Rumor Has It…, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Artist, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in 2017.

Young also founded Dream Loud Official, an initiative to restore art and music programs in schools. He aimed to inspire students, teachers, and artists and remind communities that “creativity is not a luxury but an essential part of education.”

“Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched. He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official,” Christensaid told THR in a statement.

Brad Everett Young Also Enjoyed a Prolific Career as a Celebrity Photographer

Meanwhile, Young was a renowned celebrity photographer with over 2 million followers on Instagram. There, he showcased his portraits of celebs like Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Other celebrities he photographed include Seth Green, Emma Caulfield Ford, Kevin Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Harvey Guillén

Brad Everett Young alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

He shot for The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, People, and Variety. Young was also a familiar face on red carpets, at premieres, galas, and awards shows.

Young is survived by his brother, Chris.