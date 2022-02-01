Gretchen Carlson Opens Up About Former Network Fox News In Blistering New Interview

Former Fox And Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson was fired in 2016 amid the MeToo movement. She’s opening up about her old stomping ground and baring it all. Here’s what she had to say.

A Gretchen Carlson Rewinder

A Miss America winner, Carlson entered the world of journalism in 1989. After a few decades with CBS, she started her career at Fox News in 2006. She became a permanent co-host of Fox & Friends on September 25, 2006. She sat alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade for eight years before replacing Megyn Kelly in primetime.

In 2016, Carlson was fired. She famously sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, claiming she was fired for refusing his sexual advances. It was a landmark moment in the Me Too movement and was immortalized in Bombshell. The lawsuit was settled later that year, and Ailes was forced to resign.

New Harsh Words

This week, Carlson appeared on CNN’s Democracy in Peril where she was asked about her former employer. She called out her former colleagues for supporting the Big Lie and misinformation. “We’re seeing not only the fallout from fake news during the Trump era but what happened with the insurrection on Jan. 6. Now it’s moving into other areas. Not just news, now it’s hitting science with vaccines, and now it’s into Cold War politics.”

The lamenting continued. Carlson thinks the network has transformed since she left, and not for the better. She says an opinion, even a controversial one, is fine, but it’s “completely devolving into non-fact-based conspiracy theories and outright dangerous rhetoric, in my mind, and I think it’s a complete disservice to our country.”

She Wishes It Would Change

In Carlson’s eyes, conservative news has fundamentally changed. “There’s a big difference between having a conservative opinion and having one that supports conspiracy theories.” The controversial network has supported Donald Trump as it once supported George Bush, but the nature of that support has tilted more toward conspiracy than fundamental conservatism.

She wishes the Republican Party would fight the network a bit more. “For the safety of the Republican Party and for our democracy, I wish more would because this is not going to end well,” Carlson says. She identifies that folks would rather stay in their media echochambers. “we’re so siloed into only watching what we agree with. And so every day that thought process just gets reinforced time after time.”

With the Ailes lawsuit in the books, it’s unlikely you would have ever seen Carlson back on Fox anyway. She’s hardly alone in her critique of the network, but sadly it probably won’t amount to much more than a hill of beans.

