green-day-rocker-celebrates-life-changing-12-year-milestone

Jason Freese, the touring keyboard and saxophone player for punk rock band Green Day, recently celebrated the 12-year milestone of his sobriety.

In an Instagram post, Freese reflected on the last decade of sobriety. “Twelve years ago today on tour in Australia, I made a choice that changed everything,” he wrote. “I had my last drink of alcohol.”

He then stated that he had just hoped for a “better tomorrow” during that time, and had never imagined how much happier life would be.

“What once felt like giving something up turned out to be gaining everything,” he declared. “Twelve years later, I can say with complete certainty… it was the best thing I ever did!!!!! One day at a time.”

Freese’s followers took to the comment section to praise him for his milestone.

“LOVE THIS!” one follower wrote. “I am 2 years sober now, and everything in my life is better. Every relationship I have is better. I am kicking myself that I didn’t quit drinking earlier in life. But hey – I’m there now and I’ll never be drunk again!! Keep crushing – Sober King!!!!!!!”

Another follower also wrote, “Super proud of you!!!!!! I made 9 1/2 years clean then got complacent and relapsed last year. I’m now 9 1/2 months clean and learned a lot from the experience. The biggest takeaway is despite 9+ YEARS of being clean, when you go back to it it’s like you picked up right where you left off. It’s like I learned nothing. But just like you said, you have to give up CERTAIN things to get EVERYTHING. Keep up the great work!!!”

Freese Previously Revealed Another Health Issue

Although he has remained sober for more than a decade, Freese has been battling other health issues in recent years.

In 2024, Freese found out that he was battling cancer after he thought he pulled a muscle.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘I’m going to the ER, I think I’m having a heart attack,'” he recalled in a post on Instagram.

However, the doctors found something else, and he was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.

“ON MY BIRTHDAY, I was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer,” he declared. “I was, like, offended when they said the C word… that’s a scary word.”

Freese further pointed out that he had never smoked nor had he been around smokers. The cancer was also found by accident because he had zero symptoms.

“After lots of chemotherapy, radiation, and half of my left lung removed…. I’m now officially on the mend!!!!!” he shared. “20 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer are not smokers and it is alarmingly on the rise!!! It has been an incredibly hard journey emotionally and obviously physically as well.”