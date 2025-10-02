Grammy Winner Dies Unexpectedly at 71: RIP to Nicky Ryan

brilliant Irish producer Nicky Ryan has passed away at 71. He was the mastermind behind Enya, and will go down in history being recognized for his talents and contributions to music.

Hot Press learned of Nicky Ryan’s death and reported it on September 11, the day he died. A family member reported the news to the outlet.

“We are absolutely devastated,” his family have sadly said. The outlet reported that Ryan was taken to the hospital for testing. Tragically, however, there were complications. Details on the matter are scarce, likely for privacy’s sake.

Niall Stokes, editor of Hot Press, who was well acquainted with Nicky Ryan, also lamented on his passing. “This is a completely shocking loss of one of Ireland’s all-time greats,” he wrote. “I loved Nicky and the great maverick strain that he had in his approach to life and to music. I met him first back when he was the live sound engineer with Planxty – and you could tell from those gigs that he had something special. His attention to detail was amazing.”

A funeral service for Nicky Ryan occurred at the Humanist Service in the National Maritime Museum in Dun Laoghaire on September 15. Enya also attended the funeral.

Nicky Ryan Made A Huge Impact On Enya’s Career

It’s well-known that Nicky Ryan was the genius producer and manager behind Enya’s success.

He went on to win two Grammy Awards, but was nominated for three.

In 2002 and 2007, he won the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album, for A Day Without Rain and Amarantine, respectively. He was also nominated for the Best Song Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media Award, for “May It Be” for Lord of the Rings.

Iconic songs such as “Only Time” and “Orinoco Flow” have been implanted into the social consciousness. Symphonies of ethereal sound is what you can expect of anything Nicky Ryan got to work on.

His passing is a tragic one for his colleagues and Enya’s millions of fans. It is unknown whether Enya will put out new music ever again with Nicky Ryan gone.