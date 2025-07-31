Grammy-Nominated Singer Fiji Has Died

George Veikoso, the Grammy-nominated reggae singer fondly known to fans as Fiji, has passed away.

Sources close to Fiji’s family have confirmed to Island News his passing on July 23. According to ABC Pacific, the singer’s family stated he died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. No other details surrounding his death have been released.

The artist was 55.

Veikoso’s family has not disclosed the cause of death, but multiple reports confirm he had been dealing with health issues in recent years. He performed in a wheelchair during his 2024 Homecoming concert in Nadi, Fiji, and was known to be battling gout, a form of arthritis affecting his mobility.

Despite his condition, he remained dedicated to his craft, actively rehearsing and preparing for Homecoming 2, set to take place later this year.

The Fijian singer achieved remarkable milestones in his 30-year career, including a Grammy nomination for the collaborative album Island Warriors. In 1998, he was honored with the prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. He won both Male Vocalist of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

The singer was also honored with the Best Pacific International Artist award in 2014 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for his work in Polynesian reggae.

Fans Pay Tribute to Singer George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the artist following his death. Polynesian Music shared a statement on social media, calling him “the Greatest of All Time” and “a voice for the people, a light in the dark. There is a Fiji song in every playlist. He was the artist the entire household listened to.”

In the comments section, fans mourned the loss of the beloved singer.

“Thank you for sharing your beautiful gift with the world. Your legacy will live on always! ‘Ofa atu!!” one fan wrote. “Nobody will ever do it like him. Rest in love to the goat of island reggae,” a second fan added.

REST IN PARADISE FIJI 💔🕊️

I grew up on your music, every lyric, every melody felt like home. You made us proud to be Polynesian and gave us something to hold onto. Thank you for everything!! You’ll live forever in our hearts and playlists. #RIPFiji #FijiForever #Legend 🎤 pic.twitter.com/DbbxLlcTTP — Kase Tukutau (@t_ka5e) July 24, 2025

“Even if island jams wasn’t your kinda music, if you grew up in Hawaii, you still knew his name, his voice, his music,” a third fan wrote in tribute.