How To Increase This Natural ‘Master Detoxifying’ Compound That Boosts Energy And Prevents Aging

If you’re at the time in your life when anti-aging products are starting to become part of your daily self-care routine, then what I’m about to share is specifically for you. There’s a compound that’s produced in your liver called glutathione, and its purpose is to clear toxins from your body.

Known as “the master detoxifier,” glutathione at its proper levels boosts your energy and helps you focus—and it can ward off premature aging. Keep reading to find out how you can easily increase this natural compound to receive all of its benefits.

What Is Glutathione?

Glutathione is an antioxidant composed mostly of three amino acids, which are produced in cells. Even though it’s produced naturally, a number of different factors affect the level of glutathione that’s in our bodies.

Things like poor nutrition, stress, and environmental toxins cause a reduction in glutathione. The level also naturally declines with age.

Ways To Increase Glutathione

The good news is there are a number of ways to increase the glutathione levels in the body—adjust your diet, get moving, and use supplements.

1. Adjust Your Diet

According to research from the National Library of Medicine, those who increase their intake of Vitamin C will see lifted levels of glutathione. One of the best sources of Vitamin C is kiwi. Regularly snacking on this sweet-tart fruit is a quick and easy way to add more Vitamin C to your diet. But if you’re not a fan, you can also try guava, cantaloupe, acerola cherries, broccoli, and bell peppers.

Turmeric—which includes curcumin—can also help fight cell damage that causes glutathione levels to drop. Researchers from India found that adding turmeric to your daily diet actually increases glutathione production.

2. Get Moving

Another easy way to increase your glutathione levels is to get moving. Exercise activates enzymes that help with the production of glutathione, and it really makes a difference.

The experts say to move for at least 30 minutes per day to get the biggest benefit, and you don’t have to do it all at once. Three 10-minute intervals will also do the trick.

3. Using Supplements

Before 2018, supplemental glutathione wouldn’t have been on this list because it quickly destroyed digestive enzymes. However, Penn State scientists found that liposomal glutathione—glutathione encased by fatty compounds known as liposomes—has some serious benefits.

Specifically, if you take 500 milligrams of liposomal glutathione daily, it will increase your glutathione levels by 40 percent in two weeks. This is why you want a supplement like Thorne Glutathione-SR Sustained-Release Supplement.

The sustained-release form of Glutathione-SR will protect it from stomach acid and digestive enzymes, allowing for slower release and a more steady level in the blood. Of course, always check with your healthcare provider before taking any supplements.

