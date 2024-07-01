glowing-meteorite-shoots-across-california-sky-in-crazy-video

A glowing meteorite shot across the California sky early Saturday morning, wowing viewers.

In recent years, many individuals have spotted UFOs moving across the sky. Especially with the confirmation of non-human “biologics” last year, society has been a bit more on edge when it comes to these sightings.

Over the weekend, however, witnesses identified a meteorite as it shot across the sky. One person captured the meteorite on video.

According to NASA, “A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object, such as a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid, that originates in outer space and survives its passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet or moon.”

The most common type of meteorite is a stone meteorite, with over 95% of observed meteorites being stony.

Bright Meteorite Spotted Moving Across California Sky Over the Weekend

While this wasn’t a UFO sighting, with many experts confirming it was a meteorite, it still took social media by storm.

Many people also shared videos of the meteor shower on TikTok. California residents and visitors alike were blessed with a beautiful scene.

On X, many people were skeptic about the validity of the sighting and whether it really was a meteorite. “That’s a satellite launch from Vandenberg… TMZ is so stupid..do your homework,” one person wrote.

Another said, “That’s moving to slow to be a meteorite. Judging by the speed and the debris trail, its a man made object that lost its orbit and is falling back into the atmosphere.”

Others simply shared their amazement. “Nature always has a way of surprising us!!” one X user wrote.