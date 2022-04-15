This Powerhouse Herbal Tea May Help Curb Inflammation And Support Heart Health

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Tea is pretty magical. It’s warm, comforting, and exceptionally delicious. Snuggling up on the couch, bingeing a good show, and having a cup of hot tea will always be close to the top of my list of activities for a rainy weekend day. And, researchers are still uncovering the health benefits of herbal teas. As it turns out, magic has little to do with the health benefits.

We have already told you about some of the benefits of oolong tea, like keeping blood sugar levels in check. We’ve also talked about the health benefits of nettle tea, turmeric tea, and even peppermint teas. There are teas that can help with mental acuity and other teas that can help with insomnia. Some teas are loaded with antioxidants and some have antimicrobial capabilities. Whatever mental or physical health issue you may be dealing with, there’s likely a tea to help relieve at least some of the symptoms you may be having.

But, there’s another tea that can help with a variety of health issues including chronic inflammation, which can ultimately lead to Alzheimer’s. This tea can also support heart health, aid in nausea, and improve chronic indigestion. What’s this extraordinary tea, you ask? Ginger tea, of course!

Ginger Health Benefits

According to Johns Hopkins, the health benefits of ginger include nausea and indigestion relief, among others. In particular, it can be a great help to those undergoing chemotherapy or who are pregnant to help curb nausea. It can also aid with bloating, constipation, and gas from indigestion. Plus, ginger contains antioxidants which can help prevent damaged cells.

Furthermore, a systematic review found that ginger was an effective remedy for people suffering from “nausea and vomiting, gastrointestinal function, pain, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and other symptoms.” The study also found ginger to be effective for “the alleviation of NVP (nausea and vomiting in pregnancy), digestive function, improvement in the expression level of markers for colorectal cancer risk, and anti-inflammatory functions.”

Regarding heart health, studies show “the cardioprotective effects of ginger are contributed to its cardiotonic, anti-hypertensive, anti-hyperlipidemia, and anti-platelet effects.” However, more human trials are needed for more conclusive evidence.

To reap the benefits of this powerhouse plant, you can incorporate fresh ginger into your meals, opt for a tasty ginger chew, or brew a fresh cup of tea. Making your own is easy, as it simply involves steeping fresh, peeled ginger in hot water for about five to ten minutes. If you prefer, add lemon and/or honey for even more benefits. Honey and lemon are both great sources of antioxidants, which will only aid in improving your overall health. However, if you’d rather buy your ginger tea, we can help you there too! Read ahead for our favorites.

With ingredients like organic ginger, organic lemon oil, and organic apple, Bigelow Organic Lemon Ginger Tea boasts ingredients that have numerous benefits to your health. The spicy ginger flavor with citrus notes throughout will awaken your tastebuds and can aid in your overall digestion. Lemon, which contains a considerable amount of Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, can also help support heart health.

And if you find yourself with a cold or sore throat, pouring a cup of Bigelow Organic Steep Lemon Ginger Tea will help soothe your symptoms. Add some honey, and it’ll feel like a sweet, warm hug. Plus, the Bigelow company is a Certified B Corporation meaning they are leading the way in ethical business practices.

Happy Andes Organic Ginger Powder can be used to make tea, as well as other drinks and foods. You can add it to smoothies, jams, cookies, and so much more for an intense Peruvian ginger flavor. In powder form, ginger has a more potent flavor and is more shelf-stable.

USDA Organic and non-GMO, Happy Andres Ginger Powder is also gluten-free and keto-friendly. The extra-fine powder easily melts into any beverage or dish, making it a breeze to incorporate it into your morning tea, a stir-fry dish for dinner, or even a nightcap cocktail.

(Prince of Peace)

These clever Ginger Honey Crystals from Prince of Peace aren’t your ordinary cup of tea. Given that ginger isn’t a leaf like other herbal teas, Prince of Peace has created these unique crystals composed of 14 grams of raw ginger that instantly dissolve in water.

Whether you choose to enjoy hot or cold, simply mix one sachet with 12 to 16 ounces of water and you’re ready to go! Since the crystals contain honey and cane sugar, there is no need to add any additional sweetener. With a spicy but delightful bite, you can also add these crystals to other teas and even juice for a tasty health boost!

More From Suggest