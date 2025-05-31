gigi-and-bella-hadid-reveal-secret-half-sister

Gigi and Bella Hadid recently shared a surprising revelation—they have a (formerly) estranged younger half-sister.

The supermodel sisters revealed that their father, Mohamed Hadid, had a daughter named Aydan Nix with Terri Hatfield Dull after his divorce from Yolanda Hadid in 2000.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the sisters explained in a statement to the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

Following a heartbreaking loss, the 23-year-old decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity. This unexpected step led her to discover a biological connection to the Hadid family, as shared by Gigi and Bella.

After the discovery, the pair reached out to their younger sister in late 2023 and “embraced Aydan with open arms.”

🚨Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid reveal they have a SECRET half-sister named Aydan Nix who they only met in 2023. pic.twitter.com/WlvrSp4EkY — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) May 30, 2025

“We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, added. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid Plan to Protect the Privacy of Their Younger Half-Sister

The duo plans to support Aydan, an aspiring fashion designer and stylist, by protecting her privacy as much as possible. The super models asked the public to “honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid are the daughters of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid. The former couple also has a son, 25-year-old Anwar Hadid.

Before learning about Aydan, the Hadid siblings were already part of a blended family. Mohamed Hadid has two older daughters, Alana and Marielle Hadid, from his first marriage to Mary Butler.