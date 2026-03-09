‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ Actress Dies of Cancer: Jennifer Runyon Was 65

Jennifer Runyon, an actress best known for her roles in Ghostbusters and Charles in Charge, passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 65 years old.

In a Facebook post, Runyon’s family confirmed the news. “This past Friday night, our beloved Jennifer passed away,” the post read, per TMZ. “It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.”

Her loved ones further shared, “She will always be remembered for her love of life and devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn.”

Although the post did not reveal what kind of health battle Runyon was going through, one of the actress’s friends , “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.”

“Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady,” the friend continued. “I’ll miss you, Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

Born in April 1960, Runyon made her feature-film debut in the 1980 slasher flick To All a Goodnight. She then had supporting roles in the 1984 films Up the Creek and Ghostbusters.

That same year, she scored the lead role as Gwendolyn Pierce in the sitcom Charles in Charge during its first season. Four years later, she portrayed Cindy Brady in A Very Brady Christmas.

Runyon is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Todd Corman, and their two children.

Runyon Previously Opened Up About Her ‘Ghostbusters’ Experience

During a 2016 interview, Runyon reflected on her time on the Ghostbusters set.

“Steven Tash and I were in New York for weeks waiting to film. We were [under] the cover set in case it rained…it didn’t rain,” she recalled. “I remember production inviting us to come watch the street scenes where the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man comes. It was crazy—until I saw the scene on film, I had no idea what the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was going to look like…”

Speaking about the film, Runyon said, “I really thought the script was fun, but I had no idea how big this movie was going to be. I loved this part. I really wanted it…I wanted to work with Bill Murray.”

Regarding her impression of Murray, Runyon added, “I adore Bill Murray. He was so fun to work with. He took me to dinner once, as friends, after the movie came out. We ended up driving an Amtrak train at Union Station in L.A. Bill asked the conductor if we could drive it…only Bill Murray could make that happen.”