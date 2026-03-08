Georgia Teacher Killed Outside His Home When Prank Went Awry

A Georgia high school teacher died after a late-night prank outside his home turned deadly, leading to the arrest of five teenagers.

A group of teens struck Jason Hughes, 40, in Gainesville, Georgia, by a pickup truck on March 6, per 11Alive, citing the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Hughes was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School.

Investigators said five 18-year-olds went to Hughes’ home around 11:40 p.m. and attempted to “roll” the property by throwing toilet paper into trees.

Hughes came outside to confront the group while they were still on the property. As the teens tried to leave in two vehicles, Hughes walked toward the street and tripped, falling into the roadway, officials said.

Authorities said one of the teens, 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace, accidentally ran over Hughes with a pickup truck while attempting to drive away.

Silly Prank Led To The Death Of A Teacher

Wallace and the others stopped and attempted to provide aid while waiting for emergency responders. First responders transported Hughes to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators arrested Wallace and charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Police also arrested four other teens: Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz. Authorities further charged them with misdemeanor criminal trespass and littering.

Authorities have not said why the group targeted Hughes’ home. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

The tragedy has shaken the North Hall High School community, where Hughes worked as a teacher and coach. School officials described him as a devoted educator who deeply cared about his students and colleagues.

“Our hearts are broken,” the school district said in a statement, calling Hughes “a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.”

Students and community members gathered at the school to create a memorial honoring Hughes, leaving flowers and tributes to remember the educator who many said made a lasting impact on their lives.