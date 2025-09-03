george-clooney-falls-ill-amidst-big-movie-premiere

Even A-listers catch a sick day. George Clooney was forced to miss out on a red carpet premiere for his latest film after falling ill.

The 64-year-old and his wife, Amal, celebrated the Jay Kelly premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last week—but he gave the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado a miss, according to PEOPLE.

Per the outlet, Clooney’s involvement at the Venice premiere was limited due to a sinus infection he developed during his trip to Italy. He and Amal, 47, departed Venice on August 29, following the premiere of Jay Kelly the previous evening.

The Clooneys attended the red carpet premiere of Jay Kelly on Thursday, August 28. Amal wore a strapless fuchsia dress with a dramatic train. Meanwhile, George looked sharp in a black suit and bowtie.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

The Telluride Film Festival’s press conference continued without Clooney, with director Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Emily Mortimer speaking to reporters.

“Even movie stars get sick,” Baumbach joked, per USA Today.

Co-stars Praise an Ailing George Clooney

During the press conference, Dern described Clooney as “remarkable” and said he is “so devastated he can’t be here.” She also praised his “amazing, raw, true performance.”

Adam Sandler, Noah Baumbach, and Laura Dern attend the 2025 Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2025, in Telluride, Colorado. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a rep for the From Dusk till Dawn star told PEOPLE the actor is “on the mend.”

In Jay Kelly, George Clooney stars as a famous film actor on “a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe, alongside his devoted manager Ron (Sandler),” according to Netflix.

Baumbach co-wrote Jay Kelly with actress Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the movie alongside Baumbach’s wife, Barbie director Greta Gerwig. It also stars Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Isla Fisher, and Patrick Wilson.

The film premieres in theaters on November 14 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 5.