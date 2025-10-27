‘General Hospital’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Dead at 84: RIP to Tony Adams

Tony Adams, an actor beloved by generations of TV fans for roles on British soaps like Crossroads and General Hospital and a turn on the iconic Doctor Who, has died.

Adams passed away Saturday at Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, with his wife Christine by his side, according to The Daily Star. No cause of death was given. He was 84.

Anthony Sawley Adams was born in Anglesey, Wales, in 1940 and trained as an actor at the Italia Conti theatre school. After performing on stage, he made his name as Dr. Neville Bywaters in the 1970s UK soap opera General Hospital and appeared in the Doctor Who serial “The Green Death.”

Tony Adams Lands His Signature Role

In 1978, he joined the cast of the soap opera Crossroads as accountant Adam Chance, the role for which he was best known. Adams remained with the series, which aired over 4,500 episodes, until its conclusion in 1988.

Tony Adams alongside his ‘Crossroads’co-stars Noele Gordon and Jane Rossington. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

He returned for the soap’s 2001 revival alongside original cast members Jane Rossington and Kathy Staff. However, his suave motel manager character was killed off in a fire during that run.

According to IMDb, his final TV credit was a cameo in the 2023 mini-series Nolly, which starred Helena Bonham Carter. The three-part drama, created by Russell T. Davies, tells the story of Crossroads actress Noele Gordon.

Actor Augustus Prew, who portrayed Adams in the drama, called him a “magical man” in interviews at the time.

In 2004, Adams also played Grandpa Potts in the stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium Theatre.

Meanwhile, Michael Rose, from The Michael Rose Organisation Ltd, described Adams as an “absolute joy” and a talented actor, dancer, and singer.

“[Tony Adams] was one of the warmest gentlemen you could wish to work with,” Mr Rose said. “He was an absolute joy. He was a dancer originally, but there was nothing Tony couldn’t do. [Adams] was a very accomplished actor; he was a really good dancer and singer.