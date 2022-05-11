Garth Brooks’ Recent Concert Caused An Earthquake, Here’s Why

A recent Garth Brooks concert was literally earth-shaking. The country legend’s performance at a Louisiana stadium stirred the crowd up so much that it actually registered as a small earthquake.

The Song That Made The Stadium Shake

Brooks performed for over 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium, and played the school’s unofficial anthem, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” The concertgoers were so rowdy that they made the stadium shake. The song has become extremely popular with LSU fans, and the song typically plays at LSU sporting events and tailgates, and when college bars close for the night.

“Callin’ Baton Rouge” was first recorded by the Oak Ridge Boys in 1978, but Brooks popularized it when he recorded it for a 1993 album, In Pieces. It later hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The Song Caused An Earthquake, Apple Watch Sound Warnings

People were expecting the show to get crazy beforehand, with one person tweeting, “Is somebody at @lsu running the seismograph for when he plays Callin’ BR, or…” The official LSU Twitter account responded with “Actually…yes.” Brooks also talked about how loud he was expecting the concert to get, telling WAFB, “This is going to be loud. This is going to be stupid, and it’s going to go all night long.”

After the concert was over, Chief Brand Officer of LSU sports Cody Worsham posted a screenshot of what the seismograph recorded during Brooks’ performance of “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” You can clearly see the small earthquake the country superstar’s performance caused.

So many people said their watch gave them this alert. Wow. pic.twitter.com/NH5zoUcYiZ — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) May 1, 2022

In addition to the earthquake, some fans also reported receiving warnings from their Apple Watches about dangerous noise levels in the area; some people said their watches recorded over 95 decibels of sound in the stadium.

Brooks Calls Earthquake ‘The Coolest Thing’

Brooks loved what some have dubbed the “Garthquake,” saying, “Thanks for letting us be a small piece of thread in the family and the fabric of the LSU Tigers. You can get a Grammy, they can put you in the Hall of Fame, but getting a text from your buddies that are in the stadium here when they do ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ and you get to see it will make you cry and make you jump up. It’s the coolest thing.”

Even though the track is one of Brooks’ many hits, this concert marks his first performance in Baton Rouge in almost 25 years. It’s no surprise his Louisiana fans felt the need to get a little loud!

More From Suggest

Ashley Judd’s Form-Fitting Red Carpet Looks Are Our Curvy Girl Fashion Inspiration



A Look Into The Complicated Relationship Between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith



How Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Forged An Unlikely 40-Year Friendship