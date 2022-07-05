Gross Garbage Disposal Cleaning Hack Is Going Viral, But Don’t Reach For The Ice So Fast 

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’ve taken the plunge into the deep end of cleaning hacks on TikTok, you’ve likely already seen several videos featuring the #garbagedisposalcleaninghack. You’ve probably even contemplated trying it if you have a garbage disposal, especially if that garbage disposal is stinky.

It may have given you pause, however, when you began to think about the possible repercussions of the hack. And, the fact that it looks really gross.

And, this isn’t the first “gross” cleaning hack we’ve seen from the platform. The newest hack is very reminiscent of the laundry stripping hack that was garnering millions of views a few months ago.

So, what’s the deal with the garbage disposal hack? Does it work or could it potentially damage our garbage disposal? Let’s dive in and see.

It’s So Gross But Appears To Work

The TikTok videos, like one from @andreablack926 that has over 5 million views on the platform, show people filling their sinks with ice and then pushing the ice cubes down the drain with cold water and the garbage disposal running.

In the video, Black actually uses her hand to push down some ice cubes while the garbage disposal is running. This is NOT recommended for obvious reasons. Black quickly changes course and uses a plastic spatula to push down the remaining ice.

As the ice cubes are churned by the garbage disposal, dark water starts filling the sink, which the content creators are convinced means the disposal is being cleaned. But, this is done without any cleaning agents, so we’re unconvinced. Plus, without cleaners, the smell will likely remain.

Is It Actually A Smart Hack?

Plumbers say that putting a few ice cubes into your garbage disposal can help remove some food scraps. Plus, it will sharpen the blades, but the smell will need a deodorizing agent. The amount of ice you use also matters. Using too much ice could just clog the drain line. Or in the event of your garbage disposal already being very dirty, possibly break it, as one Suggest team member found out the hard way.

According to his plumper who came to the rescue after attempting this hack, there was too much in the disposal which caused everything to go out the wrong way.

However, the hack shouldn’t hurt your garbage disposal, as long as you don’t use too much ice, and you use cold water when cleaning.

There are actual garbage disposal cleaners available at most box stores and online that will help with the smell. But there are also DIY cleaners to try. Some popular DIY cleaners include pouring a half-cup of baking soda and a cup of white vinegar down your drain. Let it sit, and then run your garbage disposal.

Another recommends using a leftover half of a lemon or lime and running it through your garbage disposal for a fresh scent.

But, if you’ve exhausted all cleaning options and your drain is still smelly, it might be time to re-evaluate what you are throwing down the drain. Starchy foods, eggshells, coffee grounds, and grease are a few things that should never go through your garbage disposal.

