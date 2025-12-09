Game Show Host Infuriates Neighbor With Noisy Pool Party (and Then the Cops Got Called)

Gather around for the tale of an unbearable podcaster-turned-game-show-host who had the cops crash their obnoxious pool party.

Videos by Suggest

Austin Show, a man of many, many titles (Twitch streamer, YouTuber, podcaster, media personality, professional annoyance), recently shared a harrowing story. It seems a neighbor, clearly not a fan of his show Name Your Price or the dating spectacle Love or Host, had the audacity to call the police when his pool party became a public nuisance. The horror.

Show recalled the cops arriving at his “thong-only party” to his Fear& podcast co-hosts and fellow streamers Hasan Piker, QTCinderella, and Will Neff.

“So 4:30 rolls around,” Show recalled of his Labor Day pool party in West Hollywood, while his cohosts did their best to interject at every possible turn. “Somebody says, Hey, Austin, somebody’s looking for you. I said, Oh, no, you got to be kidding me. And my blood starts boiling.”

Show recounts heading out to his front gate, all set to confront his conservative neighbor, Steve. But as luck would have it, Steve’s already deep in conversation with another neighbor—apparently “starting a union.”

Internet personality Austin Show. (Image via YouTube / Austin Show).

“‘I’ve been dealing with your f—ing noise for three hours,'” Show recalled Steve saying. “Steve, it’s four o’clock in the afternoon… and you’re in Los Angeles, it’s Labor Day weekend,” Show recounted telling the beleaguered neighbor.

The neighbor didn’t care, citing a “noise ordinance,” at which point Show “f—ing lost it.”

Show, ever the diplomat, told his neighbor Steve that he didn’t “give a f—” and would “go back to my party and… keep going until eight o’clock.” He added, “There’s not a f—ing damn thing you can do about it if you don’t f—ing like it. You can f—king move.”

Show’s Neighbor Calls Cops After The Streamer’s Epic, Curse-Filled Meltdown

Shocker… Steve called the cops.

“That p— a— b— called the police and didn’t f—ing show up, of course,” Show, an ace wordsmith, confirmed.

“As someone who’s a former social chair, when they call the cops on a noise complaint, they have to issue you a warning. First, you will not receive a ticket until the second time the police show up,” Will Neff interjected.

“Calling the police, getting in your face, and preemptively calling the cops on a Labor Day weekend party at 4 pm, that guy sucks,” Show pushed back.

Show captivates his cohosts with a tale of cursing out his neighbor. (Image via YouTube / Fear& podcast)

“I sit in that hot tub maybe twice a week,” Show added in a lengthy rant about his innocence. “If I have people in the hot tub with me, I have them down to a whisper.”

“[Steve] doesn’t usually complain, like the one he complained about last week or before the party, because I accidentally was blasting Kim Petras out on the speakers, because I didn’t realize that the speakers were connected to the house, and I just was, it was on the wrong speakers. That was on me,” Show confessed. “My bad. I turned it off. You know what I mean? Every time he has mentioned anything, I’m barely in the f—ing backyard. I don’t even know how to swim.”

Regardless, Show plans to double down on notorious parties in the future, insisting his next shindig will sport a mariachi band.