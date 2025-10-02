Game Show Champion Dead at 52: RIP to Ben Scripps

Ben Scripps, a two-time Jeopardy! champion from 2020, has passed away.

Scripps died on September 20 in Holland, Michigan. The Dykstra Funeral Home announced his death in his online obituary. His brother, Bubba Mack, stated in an Instagram post that Scripps died following a battle with cancer.

Scripps was 52.

Scripps won $18,000 on his first Jeopardy! appearance on May 18, 2020, during Alex Trebek’s final year as host. He won again the next day, adding $19,358 for a two-day total of $38,158. His winning streak ended on May 20, when he lost to Nathan Berger.

Ben Scripps on ‘Jeopardy’ back in 2020. (Image via Dykstra Funeral Home / Jeopardy)

Scripps’ obituary stated he “had a lifelong dream to be on Jeopardy.” He qualified in 2019 after taking an online test and trying out for the show in Chicago.

Gordon Benjamin Scripps, born in Cadillac, Michigan, in 1972, discovered his passion for television early in life. He studied broadcasting at Central Michigan University and began his career at Cadillac’s local CBS affiliate, Channels 9 & 10. Starting as a reporter covering high school football, he eventually moved behind the scenes, producing news from the switcher board.

Ben Scripps’ Brother Pays Touching ‘Jeopardy!’ Inspired Tribute: ”I’ll Take the Best Brother Ever for $2,000′

Mack said his brother was gracious during his final days in the hospital.

“In his final days, the nurses and doctors would all say wow you’re a Jeopardy! Champion, you must be really smart,” Scripps’ brother wrote in the caption, alongside a fun snapshot of his brother with Weird Al Yankovic.

“He would reply with nope, just good at trivia, you’re a nurse (or doc), you’re the smart one in the room. While he hated being in the hospital, he could not stop singing the praises of all the nurses who cared for him. Using energy that he just didn’t have to let them know how much he appreciated them,” Mack added.

“Ben lived his life on his terms and knew exactly who he was… and he was terrific!” he continued. “Simply the most kind, caring, gentle, and forgiving person I’ve ever known. I had the chance to ask him if he was scared, and he thought about it for a good while (I swear I heard the Jeopardy! theme) and then said ‘No, because whatever is next is either nothing or it’s better.'”

Mack concluded his post with a heartfelt tribute to his sibling’s time on the famous game show.

“I’ll take the best brother ever for $2,000 please Alex,” he added. “‘This Cadillac news director was the best of the human race and will be missed greatly by anyone who knew him.’ Who was Ben Scripps 12/25/72 – 9/20/25.”

He is survived by his father, Pat; his stepmother, Angela; and his brother.