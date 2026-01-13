gabrielle-union-ditches-swim-outfit-for-hot-springs-dip-in-japan

Gabrielle Union is proving that some things, like a fine wine (and herself), only get better with age. The 53-year-old actress stripped down for a hot spring soak during her trip to Japan, sharing the sultry snaps on Instagram.

The steamy gallery, captured in Kyoto and shared on Monday, opens with the Being Mary Jane star gazing into the camera, her bare skin glistening as she soaks in the heat of a private spring. The sizzling snaps show the Bring It On actress teasingly covering her chest with her arms before turning away to reveal her smooth curves and toned shoulders.

In the middle of the gallery, Union shared a slide about feeling “steeped in ease.”

“Soaking in the moment,” Union wrote alongside the pics.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Union’s admirers splashed into the comments section to lavish praise on her Instagram offering.

“Incredible, Gabrielle. You’re just too beautiful. Love you,” one fan wrote. Another onlooker (correctly) declared: “one of the most beautiful women this worlds ever seen.” Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in with a simple, “BEAUTIFUL.”

Gabrielle Union and Her Hubby Have Had Quite a 2026 So Far

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, announced their trip to Kyoto in an Instagram post on Jan. 2. The couple, married since 2014, shared New Year’s Eve photos with the caption, “wrapped in gratitude #2026 ✨🥂🍾.”

The next week, Union posted another slideshow from their trip with the caption, “new adventure same us. #tokyo2026.”

“How lovely to be married to your bestie and get to wake up to a new adventure every day,” one top comment read. “Tokyo got the view but they brought the aura,” another fan added.

Of course, Union is no stranger to leaving little to the imagination on Instagram. Back in March of 2025, she posted several beach day pics featuring herself wearing a jaw-dropping swimsuit.

“Moving at the speed of peace,” Union wrote alongside the beach body goal shots…