frank-grimes-has-died

Frank Grimes, an Irish actor best known for his role on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, passed away earlier this month. He was 78 years old.

According to the Irish Cultural Center (ICC), Grimes died on Aug. 1 following a short illness. “Frank was undoubtedly one of Ireland’s greatest actors,” the ICC shared in a Facebook post. “he was a dearly loved friend of the ICC’s and over the past three decades, he trod the ICC’s stage on so many occasions.”

The ICC continued to praise Grimes by pointing out his performance in A Portrait of James Joyce. “Frank performed this superb tribute to his hero James Joyce, on whom he was an expert, three times at the ICC, and each time, every night, he received standing ovations!”

The organization further described Grimes as a “spell-binding” actor who had the “most beautiful mesmerising voice. Along with his work on TV and stage, he appeared on the radio show Bright Side Of The Road. He appeared as Barry Connor in 55 episodes of Coronation Street from 2008 to 2015.

Other shows he appeared in were The Bill, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, Doctors, and Casualty.

Frank Grimes Receives More Praise from the Irish Theater Community

The Abbey Theatre in Dublin also paid tibute to Frank Grimes.

“The Abbey Theatre is saddened to learn of the passing of actor, Frank Grimes,” the tribute reads. “A versatile actor, Frank performed in productions on both the Abbey and Peaock stages from 1965 to 1972, including plays by Sean O’Casey, Lady Gregory, Oliver Goldsmith, Thomas Kilroy, J.M. Synge, William Shakespeare, Bernard Shaw and Tom MacIntyre.”

The organization concluded the statement with the Irish saying, “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” which translates to “May his soul be at God’s right hand.”

Grimes’ fans also spoke out about the loss. “What a great loss of this great actor and friend. RIP,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Sad news, rest easy, Frank.”