Fran Drescher Confirms She’s Reprising Her ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Role in Upcoming Sequel

Fran Drescher will turn it up to 11 alongside other returning cast members for the belated sequel to the cult comedy This is Spinal Tap.

According to Deadline, The Nanny alum will return to her role from the 1984 cult classic as the band’s publicist, Bobbi Flekman. The actress validated the outlet’s report on Instagram, captioning a screenshot of the article with “Get Ready!”

Rob Reiner reportedly started developing a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap in 2022. In the original film, Reiner played a documentary filmmaker creating a movie about the fictional rock band Spinal Tap, featuring characters like David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer). Reiner, McKean, Guest, and Shearer are all returning.

The highly anticipated sequel, Spinal Tap II, has also expanded its cast with nine new members. Among the new additions are Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Jason Acuña from Jackass, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, and Brad Williams. Musician and Late Night band leader Paul Shaffer is set to appear as well.

The sequel is looking to be stacked with music icons. This makes sense, as the original film is notorious for being essential viewing while on the road touring. Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood are all reportedly appearing in the film.

Chad Smith, the drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lars Ulrich, the drummer of Metallica, are also expected to make cameo appearances in the upcoming film. Of course, fans of the original film know the band is infamous for a rotating roster of drummers…

Filming for the movie is now in progress in New Orleans. The sequel reportedly depicts Spinal Tap reuniting for a final concert after a 15-year break from performing.

Released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was highly influential. It helped popularize the “mockumentary” format, which paved the way for shows like The Office and Modern Family. It also launched Reiner as a director.

Of course, Reiner went on to helm classics like Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, and The Princess Bride.

The film satirizes rock bands’ behavior and musical pretensions, mocking rock documentaries like The Song Remains the Same for being overly reverential.

This Is Spinal Tap impressed critics but achieved only modest commercial success. However, Its home video and cable cranked it up to 11, cultivating a devoted cult following.