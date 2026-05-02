Formula 1 Driver Turned Paralympic Champion Alex Zanardi Has Died At 59

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59.

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His family confirmed the tragedy in a statement given to the BBC on May 2.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” they wrote. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

“The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Alex Zanardi began his Formula One career in 1991, racing for teams including Jordan, Lotus, and Williams. Although he never achieved a podium finish in F1, he gained wider recognition in American open-wheel racing. There, he won back-to-back CART championships in 1997 and 1998.

Zanardi’s life changed in 2001 when he lost both legs in a high-speed crash during a CART race in Germany. Rather than stepping away from competition, he returned to sport. Zanardi reinvented himself as a para-cyclist, becoming one of the most successful athletes in Paralympic history.

Alex Zanardi Went On To Win Many Medals In The Paralympic Games

He went on to win four gold medals and two silver medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, alongside multiple world championship titles. His achievements and determination made him a global symbol of resilience and perseverance.

In 2020, Zanardi suffered another serious accident while competing in a handcycling relay event, sustaining severe head injuries that required extensive medical treatment.

Tributes have poured in following news of his death. The International Paralympic Committee described him as “a pioneer, icon and legend,” while Formula One officials and fellow drivers praised his courage and positive spirit.

Zanardi is survived by his wife, Daniela, and their son, Niccolò.

His death marks the loss of a unique figure in sport—one who not only excelled in two demanding arenas but also redefined what was possible after life-altering adversity.