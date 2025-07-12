former-wwe-and-aew-couple-announces-pregnancy.

AEW wrestling power couple Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett recently dropped some exciting news.

On June 30, the couple shared a video on Instagram announcing they are expecting their third child.

Maria and Mike, married for over a decade, are proud parents to two other children: their daughter, Freddie, born in 2018, and their son, Carver, born in 2020, per SEScoops.

In the adorable footage, Freddie and carver gleefully react to the baby news, proudly holding up t-shirts with “big sister” and “big brother” printed on them. The clips ends with the soon to be family of five posed on their front porch, all grinning wide.

“We’ve been keeping a secret…” Maria Kanellis-Bennett wrote alongside the cute clip.

AEW Fans Show Their Support After Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett’s Pregnancy Announcement

Of course, AEW fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their upcoming bundle of joy.

“AHHHH YAYYYYY! So excited to add another one to our crazy crew,” one fan gushed. “Oh my gosh! Congratulations, Maria!!!” another fan exclaimed. “OMG! Congratulations! I’m so happy for your family! What a blessing!” a third fan chimed in.

Mike Bennett, 40, is signed with AEW and competes on the ROH roster as part of The Kingdom, teaming with his longtime partner, Matt Taven. In addition to his work with AEW, he remains active on the independent wrestling circuit.

Maria, 43, parted ways with AEW earlier this year and is now a free agent. While the former WWE and Celebrity Apprentice star and Playboy model has expressed openness to returning to the ring, she emphasized that it would only happen if the right opportunity comes along.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett, former WWE Diva and Playboy model, made an appearance at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square on March 6, 2007. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

This update follows a challenging health scare she faced last year when a mass was discovered on her adrenal gland. Thankfully, the mass was determined to be non-cancerous, marking a relief in what could have been a far more serious situation.