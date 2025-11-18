Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Opens up About New Co-Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about the newest set of co-parenting woes amid her divorce from Jax Taylor.

While chatting with Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy at BravoCon over the weekend, Cartwright discussed how the holiday season with her 4-year-old son, Cruz, will be challenging with the new co-parenting arrangement.

“I always have Christmas,” the Vanderpump Rules alum explained.

She also said she usually heads “home” to Kentucky to visit with family for Christmas. “And [Cruz] has got all of his cousins and family, and like, so much love there. It’s so important for me, and I don’t ever want him to miss that. And I don’t want to miss it either.”

Cartwright then pointed out that her ex would have his own Christmas celebration with Cruz. “We’ll see how it goes,” she continued. “I gotta navigate it, because a lot has changed right now.”

She went on to declare it would be “the best Christmas gift” if her and Taylor’s divorce were finalized by the end of this year.

Along With Co-Parenting Woes, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Discussed Her Ex’s Sobriety and Mental Health Obstacles

Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright shared her thoughts about Jax Taylor stepping away from The Valley to focus on his sobriety and mental health.

She said that filming without her estranged husband was “a lot less stressful” for her. “So that was amazing,” she said.

Cartwright and Taylor first met in 2015 while in Las Vegas. The duo appeared on Vanderpump Rules together and had one season of their 2016 spin-off Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

They married in 2019 and departed from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. They welcomed their son Cruz in 2021.

Three years after Cruz’s birth, Cartwright announced she and Taylor had separated.

“ax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she stated during a February 2024 episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits.

Cartwright also pointed out that the couple had a “particularly rough year,” which led ot the separation. She then said she was focused on “being the best mom for Cruz.”

Despite Cartwright’s remarks, Taylor said they were still together. “We have a child involved, and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

He then added that the separation was “not divorce” and they were still trying to “figure out” a plan.

However, Cartwright filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in August 2024, just weeks after Taylor entered a mental health facility.